Лікарняний догляд і особи похилого віку

In 2021, the ED visit rate in adults aged 75 and over was 66 visits per 100 people, compared to patients in age groups between ages 1 year and 74, which ranged from 36 to 45 visits per 100 people (1). Older patients tend to be sicker. Some hospitals now have special geriatric EDs staffed with geriatric-trained nurses and physicians, which may be contributing to the reduction in hospital admissions (2, 3). More than half are prescribed new medications. Older adults may use the ED as a substitute for primary care or may come because they are not receiving adequate attention from their primary care physician. ED visits are often caused by a breakdown in the social structure of a frail older patient—eg, absence or illness of their caregiver may result in people calling an ambulance rather than going to their physician's office. However, in many cases, the reasons for visiting the ED are true emergencies.

A visit to an ED may create more stress for older adults because there are typically no special accommodations for them (eg, quiet rooms, lower beds, extra pillows, indirect lighting). However, some hospital systems are creating special geriatric EDs, which are spaces in the regular ED dedicated to the care of older adults. These geriatric EDs have geriatric-trained physician and nursing staff as well as specialized equipment, such as gurneys with pressure-reducing mattresses that reduce risk of pressure injuries and improved lighting and acoustics to promote vision and hearing.

Evaluation of an older adult usually takes longer and requires more diagnostic tests because many older patients do not present with as clear-cut or typical symptoms and signs of a disorder. For example, in patients older than 75, dyspnea, fatigue, and other heart failure symptoms, were more frequently the first symptoms of myocardial infarction than typical chest pain (4).

Factors that are not apparent (eg, polypharmacy, adverse drug effects) may affect an older patient’s presentation. For example, a fall may result from abuse, an adverse drug effect (eg, oversedation), hazards in the home, physical problems (eg, poor vision), depression, or a chronic alcohol use disorder.

Older patients who visit the ED may be cognitively impaired but do not have a formal diagnosis of dementia recorded in their medical record; in some patients, cognitive impairment more consistent with delirium may be unrecognized or unnoticed in the ED (5). When indicated (eg, if an older patient is having difficulty with orientation to person, place, or time), a standardized cognitive assessment should be done in the ED. Cognitive impairment affects the reliability of the patient history as well as the diagnosis, increases the risk of delirium during a hospital stay, and must be considered when planning the patient’s disposition. Knowing whether onset of cognitive impairment is recent helps determine whether the impairment should be fully assessed in the ED. The Assess, Diagnose, Evaluate, Prevent, and Treat (ADEPT) tool, an open access, web-based tool available on the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) emPOC mobile device app may help providers ensure an organized, comprehensive assessment (6). Cognitive impairment of recent onset may indicate sepsis, occult subdural hemorrhage, or an adverse drug effect.

Suicide risk, fall risk, incontinence, nutritional status, and immunization status should be assessed in the ED so that follow-up care can be arranged.

Комунікація між медичними працівниками Good communication among ED physicians and patients, caregivers, family members, primary care physicians, and staff members of long-term care facilities greatly enhances the outcome of older patients with complicated problems. Advance directives should be promptly and clearly communicated to emergency medicine professionals. Baseline information from the patient’s personal physician facilitates assessment and management planning in the ED. Reports to the patient’s primary care physician should describe even simple injuries (eg, ankle sprain, Colles wrist fracture) because such injuries can dramatically affect functional ability and independence.