Деякі захворювання, що викликають вторинні імунодефіцити
Category
Examples
Endocrine
Gastrointestinal
Protein-losing enteropathy
Hematologic
Cancers (eg, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, Hodgkin lymphoma)
Splenectomy
Iatrogenic
Certain medications, such as chemotherapy agents, immunosuppressants, corticosteroids; radiation therapy; splenectomy
Infectious
Viral infections (eg, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, HIV, measles virus, varicella-zoster virus)
Bacterial infections
Rare bacterial infections with superantigens (antigens that can activate large numbers of T cells, resulting in massive cytokine production, most notably from Staphylococcus aureus)
Nutritional
Physiologic
Physiologic immunodeficiency in infants due to immaturity of the immune system
Pregnancy
Renal
Nephrotic syndrome
Uremia
Rheumatologic
Other
Cancers
Chromosomal abnormalities (eg, Down syndrome)
Congenital asplenia
Critical and chronic illness