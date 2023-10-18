skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Search icon

Безпечність окремих лікарських препаратів при вагітності

Examples

Adverse Effects

Comments

Antibiotics

Aminoglycosides

Ototoxicity (eg, damage to fetal labyrinth), resulting in deafness

Chloramphenicol

Gray baby syndrome

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis

Fluoroquinolones

Possibly arthralgia; theoretically, musculoskeletal defects (eg, impaired bone growth), but no proof of this effect

Nitrofurantoin

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis

Contraindicated during the first trimester, at term (38 to 42 weeks), during labor and delivery, and just before onset of labor

Primaquine

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis

Streptomycin

Ototoxicity

Sulfonamides (except sulfasalazine, which has minimal fetal risk)

When given after about 34 weeks gestation, neonatal jaundice and, without treatment, kernicterus

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis

Tetracycline

Slowed bone growth, enamel hypoplasia, permanent yellowing of the teeth, and increased susceptibility to cavities in offspring

Occasionally, liver failure in pregnant women

Trimethoprim

Increased risk of neural tube defects due to folate antagonism

Should be avoided during the first trimester

Anticoagulants

Low molecular weight heparin (eg, enoxaparin)

Thrombocytopenia and maternal bleeding

Compatible with pregnancy; does not cross placenta

Unfractionated heparin

Thrombocytopenia and maternal bleeding

Same as low molecular weight heparin

Factor Xa inhibitors (eg, rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban)

Inadequate human data; possible harm to the fetus because these drugs appear to cross the placenta

No antidote for reversal; to be avoided during pregnancy

Warfarin

When given during the first trimester, fetal warfarin syndrome (eg, nasal hypoplasia, bone stippling, bilateral optic atrophy, various degrees of intellectual disability)

When given during the second or third trimester, optic atrophy, cataracts, intellectual disability, microcephaly, microphthalmia, and fetal and maternal hemorrhage

Absolutely contraindicated during first trimester of pregnancy

Antiseizure drugs

Carbamazepine

Hemorrhagic disease of the newborn

Risk of congenital malformations including neural tube defects

Lamotrigine

No appreciable increased risk with dosage up to 600 mg/day

Compatible with pregnancy

Lacosamide

No adequate data available on fetal risks associated with use in pregnant women [1]

Caution is advised, with consideration of whether the benefits outweigh the potential risks and of alternative treatment options

Levetiracetam

Minor skeletal malformations in animal studies, but no appreciable increased risk in humans

Compatible with pregnancy

Phenobarbital

Hemorrhagic disease of the newborn

Risk of congenital malformations

Phenytoin

Congenital malformations (eg, cleft lip, genitourinary defects such as hypospadias, cardiovascular defects

Hemorrhagic disease of the newborn

Persistent risk of congenital malformations despite folic acid supplementation

Trimethadione

High risk of congenital malformations (eg, cleft palate; cardiac, craniofacial, hand, and abdominal defects) and risk of spontaneous abortion

Almost always contraindicated during pregnancy

Valproate

Major congenital malformations (eg, neural tube defects such as meningomyelocele; cardiac, craniofacial, and limb defects)

Persistent risk of congenital malformations despite folic acid supplementation

Antidepressants

Bupropion

Conflicting data on risk of congenital malformations from first trimester exposure

Dosing affected by hepatic or renal impairment

Citalopram

When given during the first trimester, increased risk of congenital malformations (particularly cardiac)

When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional

Escitalopram

When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional

Fluoxetine

When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

Long half-life; drug-drug interactions possibly occurring for weeks after the drug is stopped

Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional

Paroxetine

When given during the first trimester, increased risk of congenital malformations (particularly cardiac)

When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

Use during pregnancy not recommended by some experts*

Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional

Sertraline

When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn

Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional

Venlafaxine

When given during the third trimester, discontinuation syndrome

Dosing greatly affected by hepatic or renal impairment

Consideration of dose tapering during the third trimester in consultation with a mental health professional

Antiemetics

Doxylamine and pyridoxine (vitamin B6)

No evidence of increased risk of congenital malformations

Metoclopramide

Abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) or methemoglobinemia may potentially occur in neonates exposed during the third trimester and/or delivery [2]

Caution is advised, with consideration of whether the benefits outweigh the potential risks and of alternative treatment options

Ondansetron

No significant teratogenic risk in animal studies

When given during the first trimester, possible risk of congenital heart disease (evidence is weak)

Used during pregnancy only for hyperemesis gravidarum when other treatments are ineffective

Promethazine

No significant teratogenic risk in animal studies

Generally no increased risk of congenital malformations

Possibly decreased platelet aggregation in neonates

Antifungals

Amphotericin B

No significant teratogenic risk in animal studies

Monitoring recommended for systemic toxicities (electrolyte imbalance, renal dysfunction) in the mother

Fluconazole

Teratogenic at high doses in animal studies

No apparent increased risk of congenital malformations after a single dose of 150 mg/day

After higher doses (> 400 mg/day) taken for most or all of the first trimester, increased risk of various malformations

Miconazole

With oral use, adverse effects in animal studies

When applied to the skin, no significant risk of congenital malformations

Intravaginal use during the first trimester not shown to increase risk of congenital malformations

Terconazole

Adverse effects in animal studies

No significant risk of congenital malformations

Intravaginal use during the first trimester not shown to increase risk of congenital malformations

Antihistamine/anticholinergic drugs

Loratadine

Possible hypospadias (weak association)

Meclizine

Teratogenic in rodents, but no proof of this effect in humans

Antihyperglycemics (oral)

Chlorpropamide

Neonatal hypoglycemia

Glyburide

Neonatal hypoglycemia

Unknown long-term effects on fetus

Crosses the placenta

Metformin

Neonatal hypoglycemia

Unknown long-term effects on fetus

Crosses the placenta; generally considered safe in pregnancy

Tolbutamide

Neonatal hypoglycemia

Antihypertensives

ACE inhibitors

When given during the second or third trimester, fetal hypocalvaria and hypoperfusion (which can cause renal defects), renal failure, and the oligohydramnios sequence (oligohydramnios, craniofacial deformities, limb contractures, and hypoplastic lung development)

Aldosterone antagonists

With spironolactone, possible feminization of a male fetus

With eplerenone, no increased risk of birth defects in animal studies

Beta-blockers [3]

Labetalol is the preferred beta-blocker in pregnancy due to its established fetal safety profile

Atenolol, propranolol, and other nonselective beta-blockers have been associated with fetal bradycardia, hypoglycemia, and possibly fetal growth restriction and preterm birth

Calcium channel blockers

Nifedipine and nicardipine are the preferred calcium channel blockers during pregnancy due to their safety profiles [3. 4, 5]

Considered safe in pregnancy

Thiazide diuretics

Prevention of normal maternal volume expansion, reducing placental perfusion and contributing to fetal growth restriction

Neonatal hyponatremia, hypokalemia, and thrombocytopenia

Antineoplastic drugs‡

Actinomycin

Teratogenic in animals, but no proof of this effect in humans

Busulfan

Congenital malformations (eg, fetal growth restriction, mandibular hypoplasia, cleft palate, cranial dysostosis, spinal defects, ear defects, clubfoot)

Chlorambucil

Same as those for busulfan

Colchicine

No increased risk of major birth defects or pregnancy loss has been found with maternal use throughout pregnancy (including first trimester) for familial Mediterranean fever or other rheumatic diseases [6]

Cyclophosphamide

Same as those for busulfan

Doxorubicin

Teratogenic in animals and humans

Potential for dose-dependent cardiac dysfunction

Use during pregnancy not recommended

Effective contraception recommended during pregnancy and for 6 months after treatment of male or female partner

Mercaptopurine

Congenital malformations (eg, fetal growth restriction, mandibular hypoplasia, cleft palate, cranial dysostosis, spinal defects, ear defects, clubfoot)

Methotrexate

Congenital malformations (eg, fetal growth restriction, mandibular hypoplasia, cleft palate, cranial dysostosis, spinal defects, ear defects, clubfoot)

Contraindicated during pregnancy except for ectopic pregnancy, which requires an initial and a follow-up visit to confirm a diagnosis of ectopic pregnancy to avoid harming the fetus if the pregnancy is intrauterine

Effective contraception recommended for 8 weeks after the last dose

Vinblastine

Teratogenic in animals, but no proof of this effect in humans

Vincristine

Teratogenic in animals, but no proof of this effect in humans

Antipsychotics and mood stabilizers

Aripiprazole

When given during the third trimester, associated with a risk for abnormal muscle movements (extrapyramidal symptoms) and/or withdrawal symptoms in newborns [7]

Symptoms in the newborn may include agitation, feeding problems, hypertonia, hypotonia, respiratory distress, somnolence, and tremor; these effects may be self-limiting or require hospitalization

Haloperidol

Adverse effects in animal studies

When given during the first trimester, possibly limb malformations

When given during the third trimester, increased risk of extrapyramidal symptoms or withdrawal symptoms in the neonate

Lurasidone

No evidence of adverse effects in animal studies

When given during the third trimester, increased risk of extrapyramidal symptoms or withdrawal symptoms in the neonate

Lithium

Adverse effects in animal studies

When given during the first trimester, teratogenic (cardiac malformations)

When given later in pregnancy, lethargy, hypotonia, poor feeding, hypothyroidism, goiter, and nephrogenic diabetes insipidus in the neonate

Olanzapine

Adverse effects in animal studies

When given during the third trimester, increased risk of extrapyramidal symptoms or withdrawal symptoms in the neonate

Risperidone

Adverse effects in animal studies

Based on limited data, no increased teratogenic risk

When given during the third trimester, increased risk of extrapyramidal symptoms or withdrawal symptoms in the neonate

Anxiolytics

Benzodiazepines

When given late in pregnancy, respiratory depression or a neonatal withdrawal syndrome that can cause irritability, tremors, and hyperreflexia

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Aspirin and other salicylate NSAIDs

Fetal kernicterus

With high doses, possibly first-trimester spontaneous abortion, delayed onset of labor, premature closing of the fetal ductus arteriosus, jaundice, occasionally maternal (intrapartum and postpartum) and/or neonatal hemorrhage, necrotizing enterocolitis, and oligohydramnios

With low doses (81 to 160 mg) of aspirin, no significant teratogenic risk

Use permitted for short durations during the second trimester if the fetus is carefully monitored

Nonsalicylate NSAIDs (eg, ibuprofen, indomethacin)

Does not appear to cause major malformations

Use in second trimester may increase risk of oligohydramnios

Opioids and partial agonists

Buprenorphine

Adverse effects but no teratogenicity in animal studies

Risk of a neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (neonatal abstinence syndrome)

Improved fetal outcomes compared with those when pregnant women use illicit substances

Codeine

Hydrocodone

Hydromorphone

Meperidine

Morphine

In neonates of women addicted to opioids, withdrawal symptoms possibly occurring 6 hours to 8 days after birth

With high doses given in the hour before delivery, possibly neonatal CNS depression and bradycardia

Methadone

Adverse effects in animal studies

Specific effects of methadone in pregnant women possibly difficult to differentiate from effects of concomitant drugs (eg, illicit drugs)

Risk of a neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome

Improved fetal outcomes compared with those when pregnant women use illicit substances

Possible need for acute short-acting analgesics to supplement maintenance dosing during labor and delivery

Retinoids

Isotretinoin

High teratogenic risk (eg, multiple congenital malformations), spontaneous abortion, and intellectual disability

Contraindicated during pregnancy and in patients who may become pregnant

Sex hormones

Danazol

When given during the first 14 weeks, masculinization of a female fetus’s genitals (eg, pseudohermaphroditism)

Contraindicated during pregnancy

Hormonal contraceptives

Exposure to estrogen-progestin contraceptives prior to conception or during pregnancy does not appear to be associated with an increased risk of major birth defects [8, 9]

Exposure to medroxyprogesterone acetate does not appear to increase risk of major birth defects [10], although some data suggest an increased risk of birth defects when progestogens are taken during first 4 months of pregnancy (hypospadias in males and clitoral enlargement and labial fusion in females) [11]

No indication for use during pregnancy; should be discontinued

17-hydroxyprogesterone caproate

When taken in second or third trimester, associated with an increased risk of gestational diabetes (weak association) [12]

Contraindicated during first trimester of pregnancy

Progesterone (oral or vaginal)

Exposure during pregnancy not associated with increased risk of major birth defects [13]

Thyroid medications

Levothyroxine

Preferred treatment of maternal hypothyroidism with established safety profile

Methimazole

Fetal goiter, facial dysmorphism,neonatal scalp defects (aplasia cutis), and other potential abnormalities

Contraindicated during first trimester of pregnancy

Propylthiouracil

Fetal goiter and maternal hepatotoxicity and agranulocytosis

Typically used in the first trimester of pregnancy

Radioactive iodine (131I)

Destruction of the fetal thyroid gland or, when the drug is given near the end of the first trimester, severe fetal hyperthyroidism

Increased risk of childhood cancer

Absolutely contraindicated during pregnancy

Saturated solution of potassium iodide

Large fetal goiter, which may obstruct breathing in neonates

Triiodothyronine

Fetal goiter

Ultrasonography to monitor the fetus for potential goiter

Vaccines [14]

COVID-19 vaccines

No safety concerns for pregnant people, or for fetuses or neonates, found in early data from safety monitoring systems [15]

Inactivated influenza vaccine

No safety concerns for pregnant people or for fetuses or neonates [16]

Tetanus, reduced diphtheria toxoid, acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine

No safety concerns for pregnant people or for fetuses or neonates [17]

Live-virus vaccines such as the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine; polio vaccine; varicella vaccine; and yellow fever vaccine

With rubella and varicella vaccines, potential infection of the placenta and developing fetus

With other live vaccines, potential but unknown risks

Contraindicated in patients who are or may be pregnant

Others

Corticosteroids

When used during the first trimester, possibly orofacial clefts

Hydroxychloroquine

No increased risk at usual doses

May be started in the first trimester for risk reduction

Isoniazid

Possible transient increases in maternal aminotransferase levels, peripheral neuropathy

Not to be used with other hepatotoxic drugs

Pseudoephedrine

Placental vasoconstriction and possible risk of gastroschisis

Nirmatrelvir-ritonavir

Use considered for pregnant patients with early mild to moderate COVID-19, particularly for patients with at least one additional risk factor for severe disease

Vitamin A

Congenital malformations

In the amount typically present in prenatal vitamins (5000 IU/day), no association with teratogenic risk, but possible risk with doses > 10,000 IU/day during early pregnancy

Vitamin K

In women or fetuses with G6PD deficiency, hemolysis

* The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends avoiding paroxetine use during pregnancy (see ACOG Committee Opinion No. 354: Treatment with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors during pregnancy).

† The antiseizure drugs brivaracetam and eslicarbazepine are available; there is little to no information about their effects during pregnancy.

‡ The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of cancer during pregnancy advised that, generally, if chemotherapy is indicated, it should not be given during the first trimester but may begin during the second trimester; the last chemotherapy dose should be given ≥ 3 weeks before anticipated delivery, and chemotherapy should not be given after week 33 of gestation. Peccatori FA, Azim HA Jr, Orecchia R, et al: Cancer, pregnancy and fertility: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. Ann Oncol 24 Suppl 6:vi160-vi170, 2013. doi:10.1093/annonc/mdt199

1. Hoeltzenbein M, Slimi S, Fietz AK, et al. Increasing use of newer antiseizure medication during pregnancy: an observational study with special focus on lacosamideSeizure 107:107-113, 2023. doi:10.1016/j.seizure.2023.02.015

2. Sun L, Xi Y, Wen X, Zou W: Use of metoclopramide in the first trimester and risk of major congenital malformations: a systematic review and meta-analysis. PLoS One 16(9):e0257584, 2021. Published 2021 Sep 20. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0257584

3. Easterling T, Mundle S, Bracken H, et al: Oral antihypertensive regimens (nifedipine retard, labetalol, and methyldopa) for management of severe hypertension in pregnancy: an open-label, randomised controlled trial. Lancet 394(10203):1011-1021, 2019. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(19)31282-6

4. Bellos I, Pergialiotis V, Papapanagiotou A, et al: Comparative efficacy and safety of oral antihypertensive agents in pregnant women with chronic hypertension: a network metaanalysis. Am J Obstet Gynecol 223(4):525-537, 2020. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2020.03.016

5. Sridharan K, Sequeira RP: Drugs for treating severe hypertension in pregnancy: a network meta-analysis and trial sequential analysis of randomized clinical trials. Br J Clin Pharmacol 84(9):1906-1916, 2018. doi:10.1111/bcp.13649

6. Indraratna PL, Virk S, Gurram D, Day RO: Use of colchicine in pregnancy: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Rheumatology (Oxford) 57(2):382-387, 2018. doi:10.1093/rheumatology/kex353

7. Larsen ER, Damkier P, Pedersen LH, et al: Use of psychotropic drugs during pregnancy and breast-feeding. Acta Psychiatr Scand Suppl 445:1-28, 2015. doi:10.1111/acps.12479

8. Charlton BM, Molgaard-Nielsen D, Svanstrom H, et al: Maternal use of oral contraceptives and risk of birth defects in Denmark: prospective, nationwide cohort study. BMJ 352:h6712, 2016. Published 2016 Jan 6. doi:10.1136/bmj.h6712

9. Waller DK, Gallaway MS, Taylor LG, et al: Use of oral contraceptives in pregnancy and major structural birth defects in offspring. Epidemiology 21(2):232-239, 2010. doi:10.1097/EDE.0b013e3181c9fbb3

10. Yovich JL, Turner SR, Draper R: Medroxyprogesterone acetate therapy in early pregnancy has no apparent fetal effects. Teratology 38(2):135-144, 1988. doi:10.1002/tera.1420380206

11. Carmichael SL, Shaw GM, Laurent C, et al: Maternal progestin intake and risk of hypospadias. Arch Pediatr Adolesc Med 159(10):957-962, 2005. doi:10.1001/archpedi.159.10.957

12. Pergialiotis V, Bellos I, Hatziagelaki E, et al: Progestogens for the prevention of preterm birth and risk of developing gestational diabetes mellitus: a meta-analysis. Am J Obstet Gynecol 221(5):429-436.e5, 2019. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2019.05.033

13. O'Brien JM, Steichen JJ, Phillips JA, et al: 490: Two year infant outcomes for children exposed to supplemental intravaginal progesterone gel in utero: secondary analysis of a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Volume 206, Issue 1, Supplement, 2012, Page S223, ISSN 0002-9378, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajog.2011.10.508

14. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG): Practice Advisory: Maternal immunization, October 2022. Accessed August 29, 2023.

15. ACOG: Practice Advisory: Vaccinating pregnant and lactating patients against COVID-19. December 2020. Accessed August 29, 2023.

16. ACOG: Committee Opinion No. 732: Influenza vaccination during pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol 131(4):e109-e114, 2018. doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000002588

17. ACOG: Committee Opinion No. 718: Update on immunization and pregnancy: tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis vaccination. Obstet Gynecol 130(3):e153-e157, 2017. doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000002301

ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ACIP = Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices; CDC = Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; CNS = central nervous system; G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase; OB/GYN = obstetrics and gynecology.

