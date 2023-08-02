Генералізований тривожний розлад

Antidepressant medications (eg, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors)

Anxiolytic medications (eg, benzodiazepines, buspirone)

Psychotherapy

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (eg, escitalopram) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (eg, venlafaxine) are the preferred medications for the treatment of GAD; their use typically results in symptom improvement after 3 to 6 weeks (1). Small to moderate doses of benzodiazepines may immediately reduce anxiety, although sustained use may lead to physical dependence as well as a variety of adverse effects, including sedation, forgetfulness, and clumsiness. One strategy for treating GAD involves starting with both a benzodiazepine and an antidepressant medication, as well as an anxiety-focused psychotherapy (see table Benzodiazepines). Then, when the GAD symptoms have become manageable, the benzodiazepine can be tapered and continued at a lower dose, or discontinued.

Buspirone may also be effective (2), though typically symptoms do not diminish until the dose is gradually increased to the upper recommended range.

Psychotherapy, usually cognitive-behavioral therapy, can be both supportive and problem-focused (3). Relaxation techniques, hypnosis, exercise, improved sleep, and mindfulness-based stress reduction are also often helpful.