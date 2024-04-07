skip to main content
Гемоглобіноз Е

ЗаGloria F. Gerber, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Hematology
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

Homozygous hemoglobin E (Hb E) disease is a hemoglobinopathy that causes a mild hemolytic anemia, usually without splenomegaly.

    (See also Overview of Hemolytic Anemia.)

    Hemoglobin (Hb) E is the third most prevalent hemoglobin worldwide (after Hb A and Hb S). It occurs primarily in Southeast Asian populations, although rarely in people of Chinese ancestry. Patients who are heterozygous (Hb AE) are asymptomatic and patients with homozygous Hb E disease usually have mild anemia. Patients heterozygous for Hb E and beta-thalassemia 0 have a hemolytic disease similar to thalassemia intermedia or major and usually have splenomegaly.

    In patients who are heterozygous (Hb AE), a microcytosis is present without anemia, and target cells can be found on a peripheral blood smear. In patients who are homozygous, a mild microcytic anemia with prominent target cells exists.

    Diagnosis of hemoglobin E disease is by hemoglobin electrophoresis.

    Most patients do not require treatment. However, patients with severe disease may benefit from periodic transfusions or splenectomy.

