Мієлодиспластичний синдром (МДС)

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of clonal hematopoietic stem cell disorders unified by the presence of distinct mutations of hematopoietic stem cells, most frequently in genes involved in RNA splicing. Myelodysplastic syndromes are characterized by ineffective and dysplastic hematopoiesis and include the following:

Refractory anemia: Anemia with reticulocytopenia; normal or hypercellular marrow with erythroid hyperplasia, and dyserythropoiesis; blasts ≤ 5% of nucleated marrow cells

Refractory anemia with ringed sideroblasts: Same as refractory anemia with reticulocytopenia, except that ringed sideroblasts are > 15% of nucleated marrow cells

Refractory cytopenia with multilineage dysplasia: Cytopenia not restricted to red cells; prominent dysplasia of white cell precursors and megakaryocytes

Refractory cytopenia with multilineage dysplasia and ringed sideroblasts: With ringed sideroblasts that are > 15% of nucleated marrow cells

Refractory anemia with excess blasts (RAEB): Cytopenia of ≥ 2 cell lines with morphologic abnormalities of hematopoietic cells; hypercellular marrow with dyserythropoiesis and dysgranulopoiesis; blasts 5 to 9% (RAEB-I) or 10 to 19% (RAEB-II) of nucleated marrow cells

Myelodysplastic syndrome, unclassified: MDS that does not fall into any defined category

MDS with isolated del(5q): Typically severe anemia and thrombocytosis, with deletion of the long arm of chromosome 5

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML): Mixed myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative neoplasms; absolute monocytosis (> 1000/mcL [> [> 1 x 10 9 /L]) in blood; significant increase in marrow monocyte precursors

Chronic neutrophilic leukemia: Characterized by neutrophilia and absence of the Philadelphia chromosome and the BCR-ABL1 fusion gene

The etiology of myelodysplastic syndrome is unknown. Risk increases with age due to the acquisition of somatic mutations that can promote clonal expansion and dominance of a particular hematopoietic stem cell, and possibly due to exposure to environmental toxins such as benzene, radiation, and chemotherapeutic agents (particularly long or intense regimens and those involving alkylating agents, hydroxyurea, and/or topoisomerase inhibitors). Chromosomal abnormalities (eg, deletions, duplications, structural abnormalities) are often present.

The bone marrow can be hypocellular or hypercellular. The ineffective hematopoiesis causes anemia (most common), neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, or a combination of these, even to the point of marrow aplasia. Patients with significant, refractory, or chronic anemia eventually develop iron overload due to transfusions and/or increased iron absorption from the gut.

The disordered cell production is also associated with morphologic cellular abnormalities in bone marrow and blood. Extramedullary hematopoiesis may occur, leading to hepatomegaly and splenomegaly. Myelofibrosis may develop during the course of MDS. Classification is by blood and bone marrow findings and also by karyotype and mutation. The MDS clone tends to progress to acute myeloid leukemia.