Стоматоцитоз і анемія, спричинені гіпофосфатемією

ЗаGloria F. Gerber, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Hematology
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

Stomatocytosis (red blood cells with a transverse slit or stoma across the center) and hypophosphatemia cause red blood cell membrane abnormalities that can result in hemolytic anemia.

    (See also Overview of Hemolytic Anemia.)

    Стоматоцитоз

    Stomatocytosis is a rare condition of red blood cells (RBCs) in which a mouthlike or slitlike pattern replaces the normal central zone of pallor. Stomatocytosis may be

    • Congenital

    • Acquired

    Both congenital and acquired stomatocytosis may be asymptomatic or cause hemolysis. Symptoms, if present, result mainly from the anemia.

    Congenital stomatocytosis, which shows autosomal dominant inheritance, is rare. It can cause a severe hemolytic anemia that manifests very early in life. The RBC membrane is hyperpermeable to monovalent cations (sodium and potassium); movement of divalent cations and anions is normal. Splenectomy may ameliorate anemia in severe cases, but careful consideration should be given to the increase in thromboembolic events that follows splenectomy (1) and splenectomy's less clear therapeutic benefit.

    Acquired stomatocytosis with hemolytic anemia occurs primarily after excessive alcohol ingestion. Stomatocytes in the peripheral blood and hemolysis disappear within 2 weeks of alcohol withdrawal.

    Анемія, спричинена гіпофосфатемією

    Red blood cell pliability varies according to intracellular adenosine triphosphate (ATP) levels. Because the serum phosphate concentration affects RBC ATP levels, a low serum phosphate level (< 0.5 mg/dL [< 0.16 mmol/L]) depletes ATP levels in RBCs. The complex metabolic sequelae of hypophosphatemia also include 2,3-diphosphoglyceric acid depletion, a shift to the left in the oxygen dissociation curve, decreased glucose utilization, and increased lactate production. The resultant rigid, nonyielding RBCs are susceptible to injury in the capillary circulatory bed, leading to hemolysis and small, sphere-shaped RBCs (spherocytosis).

    Severe hypophosphatemia may occur in

    Phosphate supplements prevent or reverse the anemia and are considered for patients at risk of or who have hypophosphatemia.

    Довідковий матеріал

    1. 1. Stewart GW, Amess JA, Eber SW, et al. Thrombo-embolic disease after splenectomy for hereditary stomatocytosis. Br J Haematol 1996;93(2):303-310. doi:10.1046/j.1365-2141.1996.4881033.x

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

