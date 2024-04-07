Стоматоцитоз і анемія, спричинені гіпофосфатемією

Stomatocytosis is a rare condition of red blood cells (RBCs) in which a mouthlike or slitlike pattern replaces the normal central zone of pallor. Stomatocytosis may be

Congenital

Acquired

Both congenital and acquired stomatocytosis may be asymptomatic or cause hemolysis. Symptoms, if present, result mainly from the anemia.

Congenital stomatocytosis, which shows autosomal dominant inheritance, is rare. It can cause a severe hemolytic anemia that manifests very early in life. The RBC membrane is hyperpermeable to monovalent cations (sodium and potassium); movement of divalent cations and anions is normal. Splenectomy may ameliorate anemia in severe cases, but careful consideration should be given to the increase in thromboembolic events that follows splenectomy (1) and splenectomy's less clear therapeutic benefit.

Acquired stomatocytosis with hemolytic anemia occurs primarily after excessive alcohol ingestion. Stomatocytes in the peripheral blood and hemolysis disappear within 2 weeks of alcohol withdrawal.