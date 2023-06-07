Чиста еритроцитарна аплазія

Immunosuppression

Sometimes intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) or thymectomy

Some patients undergo spontaneous remission after an ABO-incompatible stem cell transplant, if the causative medication is stopped, or following delivery if pregnancy is the cause.

Pure RBC aplasia has been successfully managed with immunosuppressants (eg, prednisone, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide), especially when an autoimmune mechanism is suspected.

Pure RBC aplasia secondary to parvovirus infection is treated with intravenous immune globulin.

Thymectomy is done in patients with thymoma-associated pure RBC aplasia; most patients improve but are not always cured and require immunosuppressive agents.