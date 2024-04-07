Дефекти гліколітичного шляху

Glycolytic pathway defects are autosomal recessive red blood cell metabolic disorders that cause hemolytic anemia.

(See also Overview of Hemolytic Anemia.)

The glycolytic pathway is one of the body's important metabolic pathways. It involves a sequence of enzymatic reactions that break down glucose (glycolysis) into pyruvate, creating the energy sources adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH). Various inherited defects in enzymes of the pathway may occur.

The most common defect is

Pyruvate kinase deficiency

Other defects that cause hemolytic anemia include deficiencies of

Erythrocyte hexokinase

Glucose phosphate isomerase

Phosphofructokinase

In all of these pathway defects, hemolytic anemia occurs only in patients who are homozygous for the mutation. The exact mechanism of hemolysis is unknown.

Symptoms are related to the degree of anemia and may include jaundice and splenomegaly. Spherocytes are absent, but small numbers of irregularly shaped cells (echinocytes) may be present.

In general, assays of ATP and diphosphoglycerate help identify any metabolic defect and localize the defective sites for further analysis. Genetic testing can also be performed.