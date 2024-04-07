skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Дефекти гліколітичного шляху

(порушення шляху Ембдена-Мейергофа-Парнаса)

ЗаGloria F. Gerber, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Hematology
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

Glycolytic pathway defects are autosomal recessive red blood cell metabolic disorders that cause hemolytic anemia.

(See also Overview of Hemolytic Anemia.)

The glycolytic pathway is one of the body's important metabolic pathways. It involves a sequence of enzymatic reactions that break down glucose (glycolysis) into pyruvate, creating the energy sources adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH). Various inherited defects in enzymes of the pathway may occur.

The most common defect is

  • Pyruvate kinase deficiency

Other defects that cause hemolytic anemia include deficiencies of

  • Erythrocyte hexokinase

  • Glucose phosphate isomerase

  • Phosphofructokinase

In all of these pathway defects, hemolytic anemia occurs only in patients who are homozygous for the mutation. The exact mechanism of hemolysis is unknown.

Symptoms are related to the degree of anemia and may include jaundice and splenomegaly. Spherocytes are absent, but small numbers of irregularly shaped cells (echinocytes) may be present.

In general, assays of ATP and diphosphoglycerate help identify any metabolic defect and localize the defective sites for further analysis. Genetic testing can also be performed.

Treatment of Glycolytic Pathway Defects

  • Folic acid during hemolysis

  • Transfusions if needed

  • Sometimes splenectomy

Patients may require folic acid 1 mg orally once a day or transfusions. Iron chelation may be needed if there is evidence of iron overload.

For pyruvate kinase deficiency, mitapivat, an oral activator of RBC pyruvate kinase, may be considered for adults with symptomatic anemia or transfusion dependence (1).

In severe cases, patients may be transfusion dependent, in which case, splenectomy may be done. Hemolysis and anemia persist after splenectomy, although some improvement may occur, particularly in patients with pyruvate kinase deficiency.

Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування

  1. 1. Al-Samkari H, Galacteros F, Glenthoj A, et al. Mitapivat versus Placebo for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency. N Engl J Med 2022;386(15):1432-1442. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2116634

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.