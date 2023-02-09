Чоловіча репродуктивна ендокринологія

The hypothalamus produces gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which is released in a pulsatile fashion every 60 to 120 minutes. Its target organ, the anterior pituitary gland, responds to each pulse of GnRH by producing a corresponding pulse of luteinizing hormone (LH) and, to a lesser degree, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). If the GnRH pulses do not occur with the proper amplitude, frequency, and diurnal variation, hypogonadism may result (idiopathic hypogonadotropic hypogonadism). Continuous (as opposed to pulsatile) stimulation by GnRH agonists (eg, as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer) actually suppresses pituitary release of LH and FSH and thus testosterone production.

The Leydig cells of the testes respond to LH by producing between 5 and 10 mg of testosterone daily. Testosterone levels are highest in early morning and lowest during the evening hours; however, in older men, this diurnal pattern may be blunted.

Testosterone is synthesized from cholesterol through several intermediate compounds, including dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and androstenedione. Circulating testosterone is mostly protein bound, about 40% avidly bound to sex hormone–binding globulin (SHBG) and 58% loosely bound to albumin. Thus, only about 2% of circulating testosterone is bioavailable as free testosterone. This bioactive component of total testosterone is responsible for male characteristics, libido, bone and muscle mass.

In target tissues, about 4 to 8% of testosterone is converted to a more potent metabolite, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), by the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase. DHT has important trophic effects in the prostate and mediates androgenetic alopecia. In adults, spermatogenesis requires adequate intratesticular testosterone, but the role of DHT in spermatogenesis is unclear.

Testosterone and DHT have metabolic and other effects, including

Stimulating protein anabolism (increasing muscle mass and bone density)

Stimulating renal erythropoietin production (increasing red blood cell mass)

Stimulating bone marrow stem cells (modulating the immune system)

Causing cutaneous effects (ie, sebum production, hair growth)

Causing neural effects (ie, affecting cognition, increasing libido and possibly aggression)

Testosterone also undergoes conversion to estradiol by the enzyme aromatase; estradiol mediates most of testosterone's action on organs such as bones and the brain.

Testosterone, DHT, and estradiol provide negative feedback on the hypothalamic-pituitary axis. In males, estradiol is the main inhibitor of LH production, whereas both estradiol and inhibin B, a peptide produced by Sertoli cells of the testes, inhibit production of FSH. In the presence of testosterone, FSH stimulates the Sertoli cells and induces spermatogenesis. In spermatogenesis, each germinal cell (spermatogonium), located adjacent to the Sertoli cells, undergoes differentiation into 16 primary spermatocytes, each of which generates 4 spermatids. Each spermatid matures into a spermatozoon. Spermatogenesis takes 72 to 74 days and yields about 100 million new spermatozoa each day. Upon maturation, spermatozoa are released into the rete testis, where they migrate to the epididymis and eventually to the vas deferens. Migration requires an additional 14 days. During ejaculation, spermatozoa are mixed with secretions from the seminal vesicles, prostate, and bulbourethral glands.