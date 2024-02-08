Порушення функції сперматозоїдів

Sperm emission may be impaired because of retrograde ejaculation into the bladder.

Retrograde ejaculation is often due to

Diabetes mellitus

Neurologic dysfunction

Retroperitoneal dissection (eg, for Hodgkin lymphoma)

Transurethral resection of the prostate

Sperm emission can also be impaired by

Obstruction of the vas deferens or ejaculatory ducts

Congenital absence of both vasa deferentia or epididymides, often in men with mutations of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator ( CFTR ) gene

Absence of both seminal vesicles

Almost all men with symptomatic cystic fibrosis have congenital bilateral absence of the vas deferens, but the vasa deferentia may also be absent in men with mutations of CTFR that do not cause symptomatic cystic fibrosis.