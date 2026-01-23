Overview of Immunization

Immunity can be achieved

Actively by using antigens (eg, vaccines, toxoids)

Passively by using antibodies (eg, immune globulins, antitoxins)

A toxoid is a bacterial toxin that has been modified to be nontoxic but that can still stimulate antibody formation.

A vaccine is a suspension of whole (live or inactivated) or fractionated bacteria,viruses, or protozoa rendered nonpathogenic.

Vaccination has been extremely effective in preventing serious disease and in improving health worldwide. Because of vaccines, infections that were once very common and/or fatal (eg, smallpox, polio, diphtheria) are now rare or have been eliminated. However, except for smallpox, these infections still occur in medically underserved parts of the world.

Effective vaccines are not yet available for many important infections, including the following:

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) and R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccines among children living in malaria-endemic areas with moderate to high Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission (1).

For the contents of each vaccine (including additives) licensed in the United States, see that vaccine's prescribing information.

Vaccines Recommendations for routine immunization in the United States are available from various organizations. Guidance on vaccination schedules evolves over time;various expert organizations have issued differing recommendations. See Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) for specific recommendations and further information. Despite clinical guidelines and the burden and consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases, some children and adults do not receive the recommended vaccines. In the United States, vaccination coverage among adults remains low for most vaccines (2). In addition, coverage for all vaccines varies by race and ethnicity with generally lower coverage among Black and Hispanic adults compared with White adults. Certain vaccines are recommended routinely for all adults at certain ages who have not previously been vaccinated or have no evidence of previous infection. Other vaccines (eg, rabies vaccine, bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine, typhoid vaccine, yellow fever vaccine) are not routinely administered but are recommended only for specific people and circumstances. Table Vaccines* Table

References 1. World Health Organization (WHO). Malaria vaccine implementation programme. Accessed June 10, 2025. 2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccination Coverage among Adults in the United States, National Health Interview Survey, 2022.

Vaccine Safety and Hesitancy In the United States, the safety of vaccines is ensured through two surveillance systems: the CDC's and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and the Vaccine Safety Datalink. For additional information regarding vaccine safety, see Vaccine Efficacy and Safety. Many parents remain concerned about the safety of childhood vaccines and their possible adverse effects. These concerns have led some parents to not allow their children to be given some or all of the recommended vaccines (see Vaccine Hesitancy). As a result, outbreaks of diseases made uncommon by vaccination (eg, measles, pertussis) are becoming more common among unvaccinated children in North America and Europe. One of the main parental concerns is that vaccines may increase the risk of autism spectrum disorder. Some of the concerns about autism and childhood vaccines were regarding vaccine constituents. Reasons cited include the following: A possible connection between the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and autism (see Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) Vaccine)

The possibility that thimerosal might cause autism (thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative used in some vaccines—see Thimerosal)

Use of multiple, simultaneous vaccines, administered as recommended