Overview of Immunization

Immunity can be achieved
Actively by using antigens (eg, vaccines, toxoids)
Passively by using antibodies (eg, immune globulins, antitoxins)
A toxoid is a bacterial toxin that has been modified to be nontoxic but that can still stimulate antibody formation.
A vaccine is a suspension of whole (live or inactivated) or fractionated bacteria,viruses, or protozoa rendered nonpathogenic.
Vaccination has been extremely effective in preventing serious disease and in improving health worldwide. Because of vaccines, infections that were once very common and/or fatal (eg, smallpox, polio, diphtheria) are now rare or have been eliminated. However, except for smallpox, these infections still occur in medically underserved parts of the world.
Effective vaccines are not yet available for many important infections, including the following:
Most sexually transmitted infections (eg, HIV infection, herpes, syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydial infections)
Tick-borne infections (eg, Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis, babesiosis)
Many tropical diseases (eg, Chagas disease)
Many emerging diseases (eg, West Nile virus infection, Zika virus infection)
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends widespread use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) and R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccines among children living in malaria-endemic areas with moderate to high Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission (1).
For the contents of each vaccine (including additives) licensed in the United States, see that vaccine's prescribing information.
Vaccines
Recommendations for routine immunization in the United States are available from various organizations.
Guidance on vaccination schedules evolves over time;various expert organizations have issued differing recommendations. See Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) for specific recommendations and further information.
Despite clinical guidelines and the burden and consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases, some children and adults do not receive the recommended vaccines. In the United States, vaccination coverage among adults remains low for most vaccines (2). In addition, coverage for all vaccines varies by race and ethnicity with generally lower coverage among Black and Hispanic adults compared with White adults.
Certain vaccines are recommended routinely for all adults at certain ages who have not previously been vaccinated or have no evidence of previous infection. Other vaccines (eg, rabies vaccine, bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine, typhoid vaccine, yellow fever vaccine) are not routinely administered but are recommended only for specific people and circumstances.Certain vaccines are recommended routinely for all adults at certain ages who have not previously been vaccinated or have no evidence of previous infection. Other vaccines (eg, rabies vaccine, bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine, typhoid vaccine, yellow fever vaccine) are not routinely administered but are recommended only for specific people and circumstances.
Vaccines*
Vaccine
Type
Route
Anthrax vaccine (see Anthrax vaccine (seeCDC)
Inactivated bacteria
IM
Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine for Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine fortuberculosis (see CDC)
Live Mycobacteria bovis
Intradermal
Chikungunya vaccines
Live-attenuated vaccine derived from the LR2006 OPY1 strain of chikungunya virus
IM
Recombinant VLP mimicking chikungunya virus antigen from Senegal strain 37997
IM
Cholera vaccine (see Cholera vaccine (seeCDC)
Live-attenuated vaccine
Oral
SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccines (see SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccines (seeCDC)
Viral mRNA
IM
SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (see SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (seeCDC)
Adjuvanted containing a recombinant form of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
IM‡
Dengue tetravalent vaccine (see Dengue tetravalent vaccine (seeCDC and see WHO)
Tetravalent, live-attenuated vaccine
Subcutaneous
Diphtheria toxoid/tetanus toxoid/acellular pertussis/Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine/inactivated poliovirus vaccine (DTaP-IPV-Hib) (see Diphtheria toxoid/tetanus toxoid/acellular pertussis/Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine/inactivated poliovirus vaccine (DTaP-IPV-Hib) (seeCDC)
Toxoids, inactivated bacteria, inactivated poliovirus, and bacterial polysaccharide conjugated to protein
IM
Diphtheria toxoid/hepatitis B vaccine/inactivated poliovirus vaccine (DTaP-HepB-IPV) (see Diphtheria toxoid/hepatitis B vaccine/inactivated poliovirus vaccine (DTaP-HepB-IPV) (seeCDC)
Toxoids, recombinant viral antigen, and inactivated poliovirus
IM
Diphtheria toxoid/tetanus toxoid/acellular pertussis/inactivated poliovirus vaccine (see CDC) (DTaP-IPV)
Toxoids, inactivated bacteria, and inactivated poliovirus
IM
Diphtheria/tetanus toxoids/pertussis vaccine (DTaP) (see Diphtheria/tetanus toxoids/pertussis vaccine (DTaP) (seeCDC)
Toxoids and inactivated bacterial components
IM
Diphtheria toxoid/tetanus toxoid adsorbed, DT, Td (see Diphtheria toxoid/tetanus toxoid adsorbed, DT, Td (seeCDC)¶
Inactivated toxins (toxoids)
IM‡
Ebola (rVSV-ZEBOV) (see CDC)
Live-attenuated recombinant vaccine (protects against only the Zaire ebolavirus species)
IM
Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine (Hib) (see CDC)
Bacterial polysaccharide conjugated to protein
IM
Hepatitis A vaccine (HepA) (see Hepatitis A vaccine (HepA) (seeCDC)
Inactivated virus
IM
Hepatitis B vaccine (HepB) (see Hepatitis B vaccine (HepB) (seeCDC)
Recombinant viral antigen
IM
Hepatitis A vaccine/hepatitis B (HepA/HepB) vaccine (see Hepatitis A vaccine/hepatitis B (HepA/HepB) vaccine (seeCDC)
Inactivated virus plus recombinant viral antigens
IM
Human papillomavirus vaccines (see CDC)
VLPs from L1 major capsid protein of HPV:
IM
Injected influenza vaccines (see CDC)
Inactivated A and B viruses or viral components
IM or intradermal
Intranasal influenza vaccine (LAIV) (see Intranasal influenza vaccine (LAIV) (seeCDC)
Live influenza A and B viruses
Intranasal
Japanese encephalitis virus vaccine (see Japanese encephalitis virus vaccine (seeCDC)
Inactivated virus
Subcutaneous or IM
Recombinant protein subunit; RTS,S antigen of circumsporozoite protein (CSP) of Plasmodium falciparum with hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), adjuvanted with AS01
IM‡
Recombinant protein subunit; R21 antigen of CSP of P. falciparum with HBsAg, adjuvanted with Matrix-M
IM‡
Measles/mumps/rubella vaccines (MMR) (see Measles/mumps/rubella vaccines (MMR) (seeCDC)
Live virus
Subcutaneous or IM
Measles virus/mumps virus/rubella virus/varicella virus vaccine (MMRV) (see Measles virus/mumps virus/rubella virus/varicella virus vaccine (MMRV) (seeCDC)
Live virus
Subcutaneous or IM
Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (4 strain) (MenACWY-CRM or MenACWY-TT) (see CDC)
Bacterial polysaccharides of serogroups A, C, W-135, and Y
IM
Meningococcal group B vaccine (4 strain) (MenB-FHbp) and meningococcal group B vaccine (3 strain) (MenB-4C) (see Meningococcal group B vaccine (4 strain) (MenB-FHbp) and meningococcal group B vaccine (3 strain) (MenB-4C) (seeCDC)
Recombinant vaccines composed of 2 antigens (FHbp)
IM
Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (5 strain) (MenACWY-TT/MenB-FHbp) (see CDC)
Conjugate vaccine; serogroups A, B, C, W-135, and Y polysaccharides individually conjugated to TT, and 2 recombinant lipidated factor H–binding protein (FHbp) serogroup B variants
IM
Meningococcal groups A, B, C, W, and Y vaccine (5 strain) (MenACWY-CRM/MenB-FHbp) (see CDC)
Oligosaccharides of serogroups A, C, Y, and W-135 conjugated to diphtheria CRM197 protein and recombinant lipidated FHbp serogroup B variant
IM
Mpox (monkeypox) vaccine (smallpox and monkeypox vaccine) (see CDC)
Live, nonreplicating vaccinia virus
Subcutaneous, or intradermal via multiple puncture device
Pneumococcal vaccine, conjugate (PCV15) (see Pneumococcal vaccine, conjugate (PCV15) (seeCDC)
Polysaccharides of 15 types, conjugated to diphtheria toxin
IM
Pneumococcal vaccine, conjugate (PCV20) (see Pneumococcal vaccine, conjugate (PCV20) (seeCDC)
Polysaccharides of 20 types, conjugated to diphtheria toxin
IM
Pneumococcal vaccine, conjugate (PCV21) (see Pneumococcal vaccine, conjugate (PCV21) (seeCDC)
Polysaccharides of 21 types, conjugated to diphtheria toxin
IM
Pneumococcal vaccine, polysaccharide (PPSV23) (see Pneumococcal vaccine, polysaccharide (PPSV23) (seeCDC)
Bacterial polysaccharides of 23 pneumococcal types
IM or subcutaneous
Poliovirus vaccine, inactivated (IPV) (see CDC)
Inactivated viruses of all 3 serotypes
IM or subcutaneous
Rabies vaccine (see Rabies vaccine (seeCDC)
Inactivated virus
Intradermal§ or IM
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine (see CDC)
Recombinant viral glycoprotein antigen
IM
Rotavirus vaccine (see Rotavirus vaccine (seeCDC)
Live virus
Oral
Smallpox vaccine (see Smallpox vaccine (seeCDC)
Live vaccinia virus
Intradermal via multiple puncture device
Tetanus toxoid (see CDC)¶
Inactivated toxin (toxoid)
IM‡
Tick-borne encephalitis vaccine (see Tick-borne encephalitis vaccine (seeCDC)
Inactivated virus
IM
Typhoid vaccine (ViCPS) (see Typhoid vaccine (ViCPS) (seeCDC)
Capsular polysaccharide
IM
Typhoid vaccine (Ty21a) (see Typhoid vaccine (Ty21a) (seeCDC)
Live-attenuated vaccine
Oral
Varicella virus vaccine (see CDC)
Live virus
Subcutaneous or IM
Yellow fever vaccine (see Yellow fever vaccine (seeCDC)
Live virus
Subcutaneous
Zoster vaccine (see Zoster vaccine (seeCDC)
Recombinant, adjuvanted
IM‡
* The list of vaccines included in this table is not exhaustive and is updated periodically. The types of vaccines available varies by country.
† Tetanus-diphtheria contains the same amount of tetanus toxoid as diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis or diphtheria-tetanus but a reduced dose of diphtheria toxoid.
‡ Preparations with adjuvants should be administered IM.
§ Intradermal dose is lower and used only for preexposure vaccination.
¶ A preparation with only tetanus toxoid (TT) is also available but is not recommended because periodic boosting is needed for both antigens.
CDC = Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; IM = intramuscular; TT = tetanus toxoid; VLP = virus-like particle; WHO = World health Organization.
The information here has been adapted from the Vaccine Recommendations of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP). Accessed March 2025.
Vaccine Administration
Vaccines should be administered exactly as recommended on the prescribing information. Noncompliance or other factors may result in changes in vaccine schedule for individual patients; for most vaccines, the interval between a series of doses may be lengthened without losing efficacy (ie, reducing antibody response concentrations) (1). If a vaccine series (eg, for hepatitis B) is interrupted, clinicians should give the next recommended dose the next time the patient presents, provided that the recommended interval between doses has passed. They should not restart the series (ie, with dose 1).
Injection vaccines are usually administered intramuscularly into the midlateral thigh in infants and toddlers or into the deltoid muscle in school-aged children and adults. Some vaccines are administered subcutaneously. For details on vaccine administration, see CDC: Vaccine Administration, Administering Vaccines to Adults from Immunize.org, and CDC: Administer the Vaccine(s).
For patients with upper extremity lymphedema (eg, patients with breast cancer), best practice is to use the other arm or an alternate location.
Shoulder injury related to vaccine administration (SIRVA) may be caused by the unintentional injection of a vaccine into tissues and structures under the deltoid muscle of the shoulder.
Clinicians should have a process in place to ensure that patient vaccination status is reviewed at each visit so that vaccines are administered as per recommendations and documented (2). Patients (or caregivers) should be encouraged to keep a history (written or electronic) of their vaccinations and share this information with new health care professionals and institutions to make sure that vaccinations are up to date (3, 4).
Pearls & Pitfalls
Vaccine Administration Guidelines for Adults
Parameter
Needle Size
Comments
By route
Subcutaneous
23–25 gauge
16 mm (5/8 in)
The needle should be inserted at a 45° angle into fatty tissue over the upper-outer triceps.
Intramuscular
22–25 gauge for injection into the deltoid
Needle length is determined by sex and weight. The needle should be inserted at a 90° angle.
Intradermal
30 gauge
1.5 mm (0.05 in)
The preferred site for administration is the deltoid region of the upper arm. The needle should be inserted to be nearly parallel to the skin at a 10 to 15° angle.
By sex and weight for intramuscular injection
Males or females: < 60 kg, or 60–70 kg
22–25 gauge
25 mm (1 in)
A 16-mm (5/8-in) needle may be used for intramuscular injection into the deltoid muscle only if subcutaneous tissue is not bunched and injection is made at a 90° angle.
Females: 70–90 kg
22–25 gauge
25–38 mm (1–1.5 in)
—
Males: 70–118 kg
22–25 gauge
25–38 mm (1–1.5 in)
—
Females: > 90 kg
22–25 gauge
38 mm (1.5 in)
—
Males: > 118 kg
22–25 gauge
38 mm (1.5 in)
—
Data from CDC: Vaccines Administration. June 2024 and from Doyle G, McCutcheon J. Development of an Open Source Educational Resource: "Clinical Procedures for Safer Patient Care". Stud Health Technol Inform. 2016;225:979-980.
Simultaneous administration of different vaccines
With rare exceptions, simultaneous administration of vaccines is safe, effective, and convenient; it is particularly recommended when children may be unavailable for future vaccination or when adults require multiple vaccines before international travel. An exception is simultaneous administration of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and the meningococcal conjugate vaccine MenACWY-D to children with functional or anatomic asplenia; these vaccinations should not be administered during the same visit but should be separated by ≥ 4 weeks. If vaccination against both meningococcal serotype B and serotypes A, C, W, and Y is indicated (previously available only separately), the MenACWY and MenB combination vaccine is recommended (5).
Simultaneous administration may involve combination vaccines (see table ) or use of ≥ 1 single-antigen vaccines. More than one vaccine may be administered at the same time using different injection sites and syringes.
If live-virus vaccines (eg, varicella, measles-mumps-rubella [MMR]) are not administered at the same time, they should be administered ≥ 4 weeks apart (1).
Many childhood vaccines are recommended for simultaneous administration, particularly in the first year of life. In general, vaccines are designed to be administered according to schedules that optimize their efficacy. Although some patients may have concerns about excessive antigenic exposure, the immune system is exposed to far more antigens in everyday life. (See also Use of Multiple, Simultaneous Vaccines.)
Restrictions, Precautions, and High-Risk Groups
Restrictions and precautions are conditions that increase the risk of an adverse reaction to a vaccine or that compromise the ability of a vaccine to produce immunity. These conditions are usually temporary, meaning the vaccine can be administered later. Sometimes vaccination is indicated even when a precaution exists because the protective effects of the vaccine outweigh the risk of a potential adverse reaction to the vaccine.
Contraindications are conditions that increase the risk of a serious adverse reaction. A vaccine should not be administered when a contraindication is present.
Allergy
For many vaccines, the only contraindication is a serious allergic reaction (eg, anaphylactic reaction) to the vaccine or to one of its components.
Egg allergy is common in the United States. Some vaccines produced in cell culture systems, including most influenza vaccines, contain trace amounts of egg antigens. CDC guidelines for the influenza vaccine state that patients with a history of egg allergy should be given the influenza vaccine. An egg allergy necessitates no additional safety measures for influenza vaccination beyond those recommended for any recipient of any vaccine, regardless of severity of previous reaction to egg. Any influenza vaccine that is otherwise recommended based on the recipient’s age and health status can be used. However, severe allergic reactions to egg protein are a contraindication for the yellow fever vaccine (which is administered to travelers to endemic areas). , contain trace amounts of egg antigens. CDC guidelines for the influenza vaccine state that patients with a history of egg allergy should be given the influenza vaccine. An egg allergy necessitates no additional safety measures for influenza vaccination beyond those recommended for any recipient of any vaccine, regardless of severity of previous reaction to egg. Any influenza vaccine that is otherwise recommended based on the recipient’s age and health status can be used. However, severe allergic reactions to egg protein are a contraindication for the yellow fever vaccine (which is administered to travelers to endemic areas).
A localized or delayed hypersensitivity reaction to thimerosal, a mercury-containing compound, is not a contraindication to receiving a vaccine that includes thimerosal (see CDC: Thimerosal and Vaccines). The use of thimerosal in vaccines has been reduced significantly since the late 1990s, primarily because of public concern about mercury exposure.
Guillain-Barré syndrome
Patients who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) within 6 weeks after a previous influenza or diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP) vaccination may be given the vaccine if the benefits of vaccination are thought to outweigh the risks. For example, for patients who developed the syndrome after a dose of DTaP, clinicians may consider giving them a dose of the vaccine if a pertussis outbreak occurs; however, such decisions should be made in consultation with an infectious disease specialist.
There have been rare reports of GBS after vaccination with certain COVID-19 vaccines, specifically the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine (1). However, the likelihood of developing GBS after vaccination appears to be low compared to the risk of GBS associated with COVID-19 infection itself (2). The Ad26.COV2.S vaccine is no longer available.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices no longer considers a history of GBS to be a contraindication or precaution for use of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine, although it remains listed as a precaution in the prescribing information (see CDC: Meningococcal Vaccines Safety Information).
Fever or other acute illness
A significant fever (temperature of > 39° C) or severe illness without fever requires delaying vaccination, but minor infections, such as the common cold (even with low-grade fever), do not. This precaution prevents confusion between the manifestations of the underlying illness and possible adverse effects of the vaccine and prevents superimposition of adverse effects of the vaccine on the underlying illness. Vaccination can be postponed until the illness resolves, if possible.
Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a contraindication to vaccination with the MMR vaccine, intranasal influenza vaccine (live), varicella virus vaccine, chikungunya vaccine, yellow fever vaccine, and any other live-virus vaccines. For pregnant patients, MenB is delayed until after pregnancy unless patients are at increased risk and vaccination benefits outweigh potential risks.Pregnancy is a contraindication to vaccination with the MMR vaccine, intranasal influenza vaccine (live), varicella virus vaccine, chikungunya vaccine, yellow fever vaccine, and any other live-virus vaccines. For pregnant patients, MenB is delayed until after pregnancy unless patients are at increased risk and vaccination benefits outweigh potential risks.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends delaying vaccination with human papillomavirus 9-valent vaccine and recombinant zoster vaccine until after pregnancy (see The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends delaying vaccination with human papillomavirus 9-valent vaccine and recombinant zoster vaccine until after pregnancy (seeAdult Immunization Schedule by Medical Condition and Other Indication).
Immunocompromise
Immunocompromised patients should, in general, not receive live-microbial vaccines, which could provoke severe or fatal infections. If this is caused by immunosuppressive therapy (eg, high-dose corticosteroids [≥ 20 mg prednisone or equivalent for ≥ 2 weeks], antimetabolites [eg, anti-cancer therapy], immune modulators, alkylating compounds, radiation), live-virus vaccines should be withheld until the immune system recovers after treatment (the interval of time varies depending on the therapy used). Patients taking immune-suppressing medications for any of a wide variety of disorders, including dermatologic, gastrointestinal, rheumatologic, and pulmonary disorders, should not receive live-virus vaccines. For patients receiving long-term immunosuppressive therapy, clinicians should discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination and/or revaccination with an infectious disease specialist.Immunocompromised patients should, in general, not receive live-microbial vaccines, which could provoke severe or fatal infections. If this is caused by immunosuppressive therapy (eg, high-dose corticosteroids [≥ 20 mg prednisone or equivalent for ≥ 2 weeks], antimetabolites [eg, anti-cancer therapy], immune modulators, alkylating compounds, radiation), live-virus vaccines should be withheld until the immune system recovers after treatment (the interval of time varies depending on the therapy used). Patients taking immune-suppressing medications for any of a wide variety of disorders, including dermatologic, gastrointestinal, rheumatologic, and pulmonary disorders, should not receive live-virus vaccines. For patients receiving long-term immunosuppressive therapy, clinicians should discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination and/or revaccination with an infectious disease specialist.
Pearls & Pitfalls
Patients with HIV infection should generally receive inactivated vaccines (eg, diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis [Tdap], polio [IPV], Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate [Hib]) according to routine recommendations. Despite the general caution against giving a live-virus vaccine, patients who have CD4 counts ≥ 200/mcL (ie, are not severely immunocompromised) can be given certain live-virus vaccines, including MMR. Patients with HIV infection who have not received a conjugate pneumococcal vaccine or whose previous vaccination history is unknown should be given PCV15, PCV20, or PCV21; if PCV15 is administered, follow with PPSV23 ≥ 8 weeks after the PCV15 dose. type b conjugate [Hib]) according to routine recommendations. Despite the general caution against giving a live-virus vaccine, patients who have CD4 counts ≥ 200/mcL (ie, are not severely immunocompromised) can be given certain live-virus vaccines, including MMR. Patients with HIV infection who have not received a conjugate pneumococcal vaccine or whose previous vaccination history is unknown should be given PCV15, PCV20, or PCV21; if PCV15 is administered, follow with PPSV23 ≥ 8 weeks after the PCV15 dose.
Asplenia
Patients with asplenia are predisposed to overwhelming bacteremic infection, primarily because of encapsulated organisms such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, or H. influenzae type b. Adults with asplenia should be given the following vaccines (before splenectomy if possible):
Hib conjugate vaccine: Patients are given a single dose and no booster.
Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY): Patients are given 2 doses at least 8 weeks apart and a booster every 5 years.
Meningococcal B vaccine (MenB): Patients are given a 3-dose series of MenB-FHbp or MenB-4C at 0, 1 to 2, and 6 months (if dose 2 was administered at least 6 months after dose 1, dose 3 is not needed; if dose 3 was administered < 4 months after dose 2, a fourth dose should be administered at least 4 months after dose 3). MenB-4C and MenB-FHbp are not interchangeable (use same product for all doses in series). Patients are given 1 dose of MenB booster 1 year after the primary series and are revaccinated every 2 to 3 years if risk remains.
Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV15, PCV20, and PCV21) and pneumococcal polysaccharide (PPSV23) vaccines: Patients are given 1 dose of either PCV20 or PCV21 or 1 dose of PCV15 followed by 1 dose of PPSV23 1 year apart if they have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or if their vaccination history is unknown. A shorter minimum interval of 8 weeks between PCV15 and PPSV23 can be considered for adults with an immunocompromising condition (including congenital or acquired asplenia), cochlear implant, or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak.
Additional doses may be administered based on clinical judgment.
Transplantation
Before solid organ transplantation, patients should receive all appropriate vaccines. Patients who are status post-allogeneic or -autogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation should be considered unimmunized and should receive repeat doses of all appropriate vaccines. Clinical posttransplant care of these patients is complex, and vaccination decisions for these patients should involve consultation with the patient's hematologist-oncologist and an infectious disease specialist. Live vaccines are generally contraindicated for up to 2 years posttransplant (3).
Blood product use
Live-microbial vaccines should not be administered simultaneously with blood or plasma transfusions or immune globulin; these products can interfere with the development of desired antibodies. Ideally, live-microbial vaccines should be administered 2 weeks before or 6 to 12 weeks after the immune globulins (4).
Live-microbial vaccines include the following:
Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) (for Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) (fortuberculosis)
Influenza virus vaccine (LAIV)
Malaria vaccines
Measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccines
Measles virus/mumps virus/rubella virus/varicella virus (MMRV) vaccine
Polio (oral preparation only; no longer licensed or available in the United States)
Smallpox and monkeypox vaccine, nonreplicating
Oral typhoid vaccine
Zoster vaccine (only the recombinant vaccine is available in the United States)
Vaccine Safety and Hesitancy
In the United States, the safety of vaccines is ensured through two surveillance systems: the CDC's and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and the Vaccine Safety Datalink. For additional information regarding vaccine safety, see Vaccine Efficacy and Safety.
Many parents remain concerned about the safety of childhood vaccines and their possible adverse effects. These concerns have led some parents to not allow their children to be given some or all of the recommended vaccines (see Vaccine Hesitancy). As a result, outbreaks of diseases made uncommon by vaccination (eg, measles, pertussis) are becoming more common among unvaccinated children in North America and Europe.
One of the main parental concerns is that vaccines may increase the risk of autism spectrum disorder. Some of the concerns about autism and childhood vaccines were regarding vaccine constituents. Reasons cited include the following:
A possible connection between the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and autism (see Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) Vaccine)
The possibility that thimerosal might cause autism (thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative used in some vaccines—see Thimerosal)
Use of multiple, simultaneous vaccines, administered as recommended
Immunization for Travelers
Immunizations may be required for travel to areas where infectious diseases are endemic (see table ). The CDC can provide this information (see Travelers' Health).
