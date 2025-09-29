Pneumococcal Vaccine

Children up to 18 years of age should receive either PCV15 or PCV20 (1, 2).

Adults age 50 years or older who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose vaccination history is unknown should receive

1 dose of PCV20 or

1 dose of PCV21 or

1 dose of PCV15 followed by a dose of PPSV23

Adults 19 to 49 years who have certain medical conditions or other risk factors and who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose vaccination history is unknown should receive:

1 dose of PCV20 or

1 dose of PCV21 or

1 dose of PCV15 followed by a dose of PPSV23

The applicable medical conditions and risk factors include the following:

Alcohol use disorder

Chronic heart, lung, or liver disease

Chronic kidney failure or nephrotic syndrome

Cigarette smoking

Cochlear implant

Congenital or acquired asplenia

Cerebrospinal fluid leak

Diabetes mellitus

Generalized cancer

HIV infection

Hodgkin disease

Immunodeficiency or immunosuppression

Leukemia, lymphoma, or multiple myeloma

Solid organ transplants

Sickle cell disease or other hemoglobinopathies

The ACIP recommends PCV20 or PCV21 over 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) as an option to complete a vaccine series in adults aged 19 years and older who started their vaccine series with PCV13.

For age groups 50 and under, the dose of PPSV23 should follow the dose of PCV15 by at least 1 year. A minimum interval of 8 weeks between PCV15 and PPSV23 can be considered for adults with an immunocompromising condition, cochlear implant, or cerebrospinal fluid leak (3).

Adults ≥ 65 years old may receive PCV13 based on shared clinical decision making if they do not have an immunocompromising condition, cerebrospinal fluid leak, or cochlear implant (see other conditions above) and have not previously received PCV13. All adults ≥ 65 years old should continue to receive 1 dose of PPSV23. If the decision is made to give PCV13, it should be administered ≥ 1 year before PPSV23.

For people who have previously received a dose of pneumococcal vaccine, recommendations regarding further pneumococcal vaccine dosing are available (2, 4).