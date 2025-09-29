Pneumococcal disease (eg, otitis media, pneumonia, sepsis, meningitis) is caused by some of the > 90 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococci). Vaccines are directed against many of the serotypes that cause disease. Certain medical conditions (eg, chronic disorders, immunocompromising conditions, cerebrospinal fluid leaks, cochlear implants) increase the risk of pneumococcal disease.
Preparations of Pneumococcal Vaccine
There are 2 types of pneumococcal vaccine: conjugate and polysaccharide.
The 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) contains 13 purified capsular polysaccharides of S. pneumoniae (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, and 23F) and is available for use in the United States. It is, however, used less because of the emergence of vaccines that cover broader serotypes of disease, except in certain situations (eg, adults ≥ 65 who do not have immunocompromise) (1). It is no longer readily available in the United States or recommended for routine use in children.
The 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV15) contains 15 purified capsular polysaccharides of S. pneumoniae (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F).
The 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) contains 20 purified capsular polysaccharides of S. pneumoniae (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F).
The 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV21) contains 21 purified capsular polysaccharides of S. pneumoniae (3, 6A, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B [de-O-acetylated prior to conjugation], 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F, and 35B).
The 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) contains antigens from the 23 most virulent of the 83 subtypes of S. pneumoniae (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6B, 7F, 8, 9N, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 17F, 18C, 19F, 19A, 20, 22F, 23F, 33F).
Indications for Pneumococcal Vaccine
Children up to 18 years of age should receive either PCV15 or PCV20 (1, 2).
Adults age 50 years or older who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose vaccination history is unknown should receive
1 dose of PCV20 or
1 dose of PCV21 or
1 dose of PCV15 followed by a dose of PPSV23
Adults 19 to 49 years who have certain medical conditions or other risk factors and who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose vaccination history is unknown should receive:
1 dose of PCV20 or
1 dose of PCV21 or
1 dose of PCV15 followed by a dose of PPSV23
The applicable medical conditions and risk factors include the following:
Alcohol use disorder
Chronic heart, lung, or liver disease
Chronic kidney failure or nephrotic syndrome
Cigarette smoking
Cochlear implant
Congenital or acquired asplenia
Cerebrospinal fluid leak
Diabetes mellitus
Generalized cancer
HIV infection
Hodgkin disease
Immunodeficiency or immunosuppression
Leukemia, lymphoma, or multiple myeloma
Solid organ transplants
Sickle cell disease or other hemoglobinopathies
The ACIP recommends PCV20 or PCV21 over 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) as an option to complete a vaccine series in adults aged 19 years and older who started their vaccine series with PCV13.
For age groups 50 and under, the dose of PPSV23 should follow the dose of PCV15 by at least 1 year. A minimum interval of 8 weeks between PCV15 and PPSV23 can be considered for adults with an immunocompromising condition, cochlear implant, or cerebrospinal fluid leak (3).
Adults ≥ 65 years old may receive PCV13 based on shared clinical decision making if they do not have an immunocompromising condition, cerebrospinal fluid leak, or cochlear implant (see other conditions above) and have not previously received PCV13. All adults ≥ 65 years old should continue to receive 1 dose of PPSV23. If the decision is made to give PCV13, it should be administered ≥ 1 year before PPSV23.
For people who have previously received a dose of pneumococcal vaccine, recommendations regarding further pneumococcal vaccine dosing are available (2, 4).
Contraindications and Precautions for Pneumococcal Vaccine
The main contraindication for PCV13 is:
A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of PCV13 or to diphtheria toxoid
The main contraindication for PCV15 is:
A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of PCV15 or to diphtheria toxoid
The main contraindication for PCV20 is:
A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of PCV20 or to diphtheria toxoid
The main contraindication for PCV21 is:
A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of PCV21 or to diphtheria toxoid
The main contraindication for PPSV23 is:
A severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of the vaccine or to a vaccine component
Precautions with either type of vaccine include:
Moderate or severe acute illness with or without fever (vaccination is postponed until illness resolves)
For children with functional or anatomic asplenia, the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) should not be administered during the same visit but should be separated by ≥ 4 weeks.
Administration of Pneumococcal Vaccine
The usual dose of each vaccine is:
0.5 mL IM for PCV13, PCV15, PCV20, and PCV21
0.5 mL IM or subcutaneous for PPSV23
People with asymptomatic or symptomatic HIV infection should be vaccinated as soon as possible after their diagnosis.
Adults aged 19 to 49 years at highest risk of pneumococcal disease (eg, with functional or anatomic asplenia, chronic kidney disease, or another immunocompromising condition, including cancer and use of corticosteroids) should be given a second dose of PPSV23 5 years after the first PPSV23 dose.
All people should be vaccinated with PPSV23 at age 50. If people were given 1 or 2 doses of PPSV23 before age 50 for any indication and ≥ 5 years have elapsed since their previous PPSV23 dose, they should be given another dose of the vaccine at age 50 or later. The second dose is administered 5 years after the first (eg, at age 69 if the previous dose was administered at age 64). Those who are given PPSV23 at or after age 50 should be given only 1 dose (1).
When cancer chemotherapy or other immunosuppressive therapy is being considered, the interval between vaccination and initiation of immunosuppressive therapy should be ≥ 2 weeks. People should be not be vaccinated during chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
For dosing schedules in children, see CDC: Pneumococcal Vaccine Recommendations: Infants and children and CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age.
Adverse Effects of Pneumococcal Vaccine
Adverse effects are usually mild and include fever, irritability, drowsiness, anorexia, vomiting, and local pain and erythema.
For more information about adverse effects of these vaccines, refer to the prescribing information.
