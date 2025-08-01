Most women with urogenital gonorrheal infection are asymptomatic (approximately 90%), whereas reported rates of asymptomatic infection in men varies (approximately 56 to 87%) (1).

Male urethritis has an incubation period of 2 to 14 days. Onset is usually marked by mild discomfort in the urethra, followed by more severe penile tenderness and pain, dysuria, and a purulent discharge. Urinary frequency and urgency may develop as the infection spreads to the posterior urethra. During examination, a purulent, yellow-green urethral discharge may be detected, and the meatus may be inflamed.

Gonorrhea (Urethritis) Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Epididymitis usually causes unilateral scrotal pain, tenderness, and swelling. Rarely, men develop abscesses of Tyson and Littré glands, periurethral abscesses, or infection of Cowper glands, the prostate, or the seminal vesicles.

Cervicitis usually has an incubation period of > 10 days. Symptoms range from mild to severe and include dysuria and vaginal discharge. During pelvic examination, clinicians may note a mucopurulent or purulent cervical discharge, and the cervical os may be red and bleed easily when touched with the speculum. Urethritis may occur concurrently; pus may be expressed from the urethra when the symphysis pubis is pressed or from Skene glands or Bartholin glands. Rarely, infections may occur in prepubertal girls resulting from sexual abuse. These patients may present with dysuria, purulent vaginal discharge, and vulvar irritation, erythema, and edema.

Gonorrhea (Vaginitis) Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Gonorrhea (Cervicitis) Image CDC

Pelvic inflammatory disease occurs in 10 to 20% of infected women (2). PID may include salpingitis, pelvic peritonitis, and pelvic abscesses and may cause lower abdominal discomfort (typically bilateral), dyspareunia, and marked tenderness on palpation of the abdomen, adnexa, or cervix.

Fitz-Hugh-Curtis syndrome is gonococcal (or chlamydial) perihepatitis that occurs predominantly in women and causes right upper quadrant abdominal pain, fever, nausea, and vomiting, often mimicking biliary or hepatic disease.

Rectal gonorrhea is usually asymptomatic. It occurs predominantly in men practicing receptive anal intercourse and can occur in women who participate in anal sex. Symptoms include rectal itching, a cloudy rectal discharge or pus-coated stool, perianal irritation, bleeding, and constipation—all of varying severity. Examination with a proctoscope may detect erythema or mucopurulent exudate on the rectal wall.

Gonococcal pharyngitis is usually asymptomatic but may cause sore throat. N. gonorrhoeae must be distinguished from N. meningitidis and other closely related organisms that are often present in the throat without causing symptoms or harm.

Gonococcal conjunctivitis may cause conjunctival injection, purulent discharge, and swelling.

Disseminated gonococcal infection (DGI), also called arthritis-dermatitis syndrome, is caused by bacteremia and typically manifests with fever, migratory pain or joint swelling (arthritis), and pustular skin lesions. In some patients, pain develops and tendons (eg, at the wrist or ankle) redden or swell. Skin lesions occur typically on the arms or legs, have an erythematous base, and are small, slightly painful, and often pustular. Rarely, DGI can cause endocarditis or central nervous system infection. Genital gonorrhea, the usual source of disseminated infection, may be asymptomatic. DGI can mimic other disorders that cause fever, skin lesions, and polyarthritis (eg, the prodrome of hepatitis B infection or meningococcemia); some of these other disorders (eg, reactive arthritis) also cause genital symptoms.

Disseminated Gonococcal Infection (Skin Lesions) Image Image courtesy of Dr. S. E. Thompson and J. Pledger via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gonococcal septic arthritis is a more localized form of DGI that results in a painful arthritis with effusion, usually of 1 or 2 large joints such as the knees, ankles, wrists, or elbows. Some patients present with or have a history of skin lesions of DGI. Onset is often acute, usually with fever, severe joint pain, and limitation of movement. Infected joints are swollen, and the overlying skin may be warm and red.