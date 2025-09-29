The rotavirus vaccine is recommended for infants to protect against The rotavirus vaccine is recommended for infants to protect againstgastroenteritis caused by rotavirus disease.

(See also Overview of Immunization.)

Preparations of Rotavirus Vaccine There are 2 rotavirus vaccines available for use in infants in the United States: RV5

RV1 Rotavirus vaccines are live-virus vaccines that are also attenuated.

The rotavirus vaccine is a routine childhood vaccination (see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age).

Contraindications and Precautions for Rotavirus Vaccine Contraindications for rotavirus vaccines are the following: A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of the vaccine or to a vaccine component (including latex, which is in the RV1 applicator)

Infants with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID)

Infants who have had intussusception The main precautions with rotavirus vaccines are the following: Moderate or severe acute illness with or without fever, including moderate or severe diarrhea or vomiting (vaccination is postponed until the illness resolves; infants with mild illness can be given the vaccine)

Spina bifida or bladder exstrophy

Altered immunocompetence other than SCID (eg, infants with HIV infection)

Chronic gastrointestinal disease (See also CDC: Contraindications and Precautions to Vaccination: Rotavirus Vaccine Contraindications and Precautions.) The safety and efficacy of rotavirus vaccines have not be established in infants with the following: Advanced HIV infection or any other disease that affects the immune system

Treatment with corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants

Cancer or cancer treatment with radiation or medications

Dose and Administration of Rotavirus Vaccine Rotavirus vaccines are administered orally by putting drops in the infant's mouth. The dosing for the 2 vaccines is slightly different: RV5 is administered orally in 3 doses, 1 dose at age 2 months, 4 months, and 6 months.

RV1 is administered orally in 2 doses, 1 dose at age 2 months and 4 months.

If any dose in the series is either RV5 or unknown, default to a 3-dose series. If the first dose of rotavirus vaccine is inadvertently administered at age ≥ 15 weeks, the remaining doses should be administered at the routinely recommended intervals. Rotavirus vaccine should not be administered after age 8 months 0 days, even if the series is incomplete because of the risk of intussusception.

Adverse effects are rare but include irritability, mild temporary diarrhea, and vomiting. There is a very small risk of bowel intussusception with the rotavirus vaccine. Intussusception usually occurs within a week after the first or second dose. Surgery may be required. For more information about adverse effects of these vaccines, refer to the prescribing information.