Tuberculosis (TB)

Treatment regimens

TB treatment regimens are evolving. Efforts to develop regimens that are shorter and use oral medications are aimed at supporting better compliance with the full course of therapy. A 4-month all-oral regimen for patients ≥ 12 years of age with drug-susceptible TB was conditionally recommended by the CDC in 2025 (3). However, this regimen is not yet used universally in the United States or in other countries because of cost. Many patients with newly diagnosed, previously untreated, drug-susceptible TB are treated with the following 6- to 9-month regimen:

2-month initial intensive phase

4- to 7-month continuation phase

Initial intensive-phase therapy is with 4 antibiotics (see table for dosing):

Isoniazid (INH) Isoniazid (INH)

Rifampin (RIF) (rifampicin) Rifampin (RIF) (rifampicin)

Pyrazinamide (PZA) Pyrazinamide (PZA)

Ethambutol (EMB) Ethambutol (EMB)

These medications may be given daily throughout the initial 2-month phase or daily for 2 weeks, followed by 2 or 3 times/week for 6 weeks. Less frequent dosing schedules (usually used with higher doses) is usually satisfactory because of the slow growth of tubercle bacilli and the residual postantibiotic effect on growth (bacterial growth is often delayed well after antibiotics are below the minimal inhibitory concentration). However, daily therapy is recommended for patients with MDR-TB or HIV coinfection. Regimens involving less than daily dosing must be carried out as directly observed therapy (DOT) because each dose becomes more important.

After 2 months of intensive 4-drug treatment, PZA can be stopped. EMB can be stopped even earlier, depending on the drug susceptibility pattern of the original isolate (ie, results demonstrate susceptibility to isoniazid and rifampin).

Continuation-phase treatment depends on:

Results of drug susceptibility testing of initial isolates (where available)

The presence or absence of a cavitary lesion on the initial chest radiograph

Results of cultures and smears taken at 2 months

Positive 2-month cultures indicate the need for a longer course of treatment with isoniazid and rifampin.

If both culture and smear are negative, regardless of the chest radiograph, or if the culture or smear is positive but the radiograph showed no cavitation, INH and RIF (without PZA and EMB) are continued for 4 more months (6 months total).

If the radiograph showed cavitation and the culture or smear is positive, INH and RIF are continued for 7 more months (9 months total).

In either regimen, EMB is usually stopped if the initial culture shows no resistance to any drug. Continuation-phase medications can be given daily or, if patients are not HIV-positive, 2 or 3 times/week. Patients who have negative culture and smears at 2 months and no cavitation on chest radiographs and who are HIV-negative may receive INH plus RIF once/week.

Patients who have positive cultures after 2 months of treatment should be evaluated to determine the cause of persistent culture positivity. Evaluation for any kind of drug resistance, a common cause of treatment failure, should be thorough. Clinicians should also check for other common causes (eg, nonadherence, extensive cavitary disease, malabsorption of medications).

For both initial and continuation phases, the total number of doses (calculated by doses/week times number of weeks) should be noted; that way, if any doses are missed, treatment is extended to complete the total number of doses and not stopped at the end of the time period.

A 4-month regimen is conditionally recommended by the CDC for patients ≥ 12 years of age with drug-susceptible pulmonary TB (3). A clinical trial reported that a 4-month TB treatment regimen that included rifapentine 1200 mg orally once/day and moxifloxacin 400 mg orally once/day ( ). A clinical trial reported that a 4-month TB treatment regimen that included rifapentine 1200 mg orally once/day and moxifloxacin 400 mg orally once/day (25, 26) was noninferior to the standard 6-month regimen of RIF, INH, PZA, and EMB. There were no differences in serious adverse reactions between the 4- and 6-month regimens. Alternative fluoroquinolones (eg, levofloxacin) may not be substituted for moxifloxacin ( ) was noninferior to the standard 6-month regimen of RIF, INH, PZA, and EMB. There were no differences in serious adverse reactions between the 4- and 6-month regimens. Alternative fluoroquinolones (eg, levofloxacin) may not be substituted for moxifloxacin (3).

Considerations before using the shorter rifapentine–moxifloxacin regimen include the following:

Testing should show susceptibility to fluoroquinolones, INH, and RIF.

High-fat foods increase gut absorption of rifapentine; therefore, patients are instructed to take it within 1 hour after ingesting a fatty meal.

The rifapentine–moxifloxacin regimen may be more expensive in the short term than the standard 6-month regimen.

Because of the cost of the 4-month regimen, it is likely that many public health programs will continue to use the standard 6-month regimen for most patients and reserve the 4-month regimen option for uncomplicated cases where adherence to the 6-month regimen is problematic (eg, when a patient must travel before the 6 months can be completed).

Management of drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) had until recently varied with the pattern of drug resistance. Historically, the duration of treatment was long (18 to 24 months) and arduous for patients because of a prolonged course involving many injections and potential for severe adverse effects as well as significant expense to the patient and/or payors, especially when prolonged hospitalization was required. More so than drug-susceptible TB, DR-TB requires management by specialists in treatment centers with adequate support systems in place.

However, use of novel medications is improving success rate, tolerability, and cost of DR-TB treatment. In an open-label, single-group study (n = 109), participants with XDR-TB or treatment-intolerant or nonresponsive MDR-TB were treated with a 3-drug regimen (bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid; known as the BPaL regimen) for 26 weeks ( However, use of novel medications is improving success rate, tolerability, and cost of DR-TB treatment. In an open-label, single-group study (n = 109), participants with XDR-TB or treatment-intolerant or nonresponsive MDR-TB were treated with a 3-drug regimen (bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid; known as the BPaL regimen) for 26 weeks (27). At 6 months after completion of therapy, 98 patients (90%) had a favorable outcome (definition included resolution of clinical disease and negative culture status); however, among the 11 patients with an unfavorable outcome, there were 6 deaths during treatment and many patients had adverse effects due to linezolid. Despite the presence of several patients with unfavorable outcomes in this study, these data are promising because outcomes for patients with XDR-TB have historically been < 50% favorable. Another open-label multicenter randomized trial (n = 552) compared standard care to a 24-week course of bedaquiline- and pretomanid-based regimens and found fewer unfavorable outcomes with the . Despite the presence of several patients with unfavorable outcomes in this study, these data are promising because outcomes for patients with XDR-TB have historically been bedaquiline- and pretomanid-based regimens and found fewer unfavorable outcomes with thebedaquiline, pretomanid, linezolid, moxifloxacin arm (BPaLM) than with standard care (12% vs 41%, p < 0.0001) ( , moxifloxacin arm (BPaLM) than with standard care (12% vs 41%, p < 0.0001) (28).

The evolution of all-oral, shorter, better tolerated regimens for highly DR-TB is a landmark in global TB control, but a major commitment from countries to diagnose and effectively treat such cases and prevent their spread is still required. One regimen has been conditionally approved by the WHO for treatment of DR-TB is bedaquiline, pretomanid, linezolid, and moxifloxacin ( The evolution of all-oral, shorter, better tolerated regimens for highly DR-TB is a landmark in global TB control, but a major commitment from countries to diagnose and effectively treat such cases and prevent their spread is still required. One regimen has been conditionally approved by the WHO for treatment of DR-TB is bedaquiline, pretomanid, linezolid, and moxifloxacin (28). Notably, based on preliminary evidence from randomized trials, a new, 6-month, fully oral regimen for the treatment of rifampin-resistant TB has been conditionally recommended by the WHO (29). The regimen includes bedaquiline, delamanid, linezolid, levofloxacin, and clofazimine ( ). The regimen includes bedaquiline, delamanid, linezolid, levofloxacin, and clofazimine (30). This regimen is a significant advancement in DR-TB treatment because it offers a shorter and more easily administered regimen for a broader range of patients, including children, adolescents, and pregnant and breastfeeding patients, in whom previous abbreviated regimens were not suitable.