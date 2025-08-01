Zika Virus (ZV) Infections

Serologic testing

Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) with reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing

Zika virus infection is suspected based on symptoms and on geographic location or travel. Because clinical manifestations of Zika virus infection resemble those of many febrile tropical diseases (eg, dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, other arbovirus infections), and its geographic distribution resembles that of other arboviruses, diagnosis of Zika virus infection requires laboratory confirmation by one of the following (1):

NAAT to detect viral RNA in serum or urine

Serologic testing (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay [ELISA] for IgM, the plaque reduction neutralization test [PRNT] for Zika virus antibodies)

Zika virus can often be detected with NAAT in serum within 1 week of symptom onset and up to 14 days in urine samples. NAAT may detect Zika virus in whole blood for up to 3 months (2).

In the United States, emergency use authorization has been issued for the Trioplex real-time RT-PCR, which is a multiplex PCR assay that can detect the RNA of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses in serum, blood, and cerebrospinal fluid, and can detect Zika virus RNA in urine and amniotic fluid.

Virus-specific IgM and neutralizing antibodies typically develop toward the end of the first week of illness, but cross-reaction with related flaviviruses (eg, dengue and yellow fever viruses) is common. The PRNT with acute and convalescent serum pairs measures virus-specific neutralizing antibodies and helps distinguish cross-reacting antibodies from closely related flaviviruses. A fourfold or greater rise in PRNT antibodies is diagnostic.

Diagnosis with IgM testing is limited, because IgM can persist for months after infection. Therefore, IgM test results cannot always reliably distinguish between an infection that occurred during a current pregnancy and one that occurred before a current pregnancy, particularly for women with possible Zika virus exposure before the current pregnancy.

Recommendations for Zika virus testing vary by patient population and by medical organization (3, 4).

Routine testing for Zika virus infection is not recommended for pregnant women who do not have symptoms. However, for those in or with recent travel to areas with high levels of epidemic transmission or who have had sex with someone with a high risk of exposure, RT-PCR testing may be considered (up to 12 weeks after exposure).

For pregnant women with symptoms and recent exposure to Zika:

CDC: < 12 weeks after symptom onset, Zika virus RT-PCR of blood and urine (if test is positive, repeat on newly extracted RNA from the same specimen); IgM antibody testing is not recommended

WHO: ≤ 14 days after symptom onset, Zika virus RT-PCR of blood and urine and, if negative, IgM testing; > 14 days, IgM testing

For pregnant women with fetal ultrasound findings consistent with congenital Zika virus infection who live in or traveled to areas with a risk of Zika during pregnancy, the CDC recommends both RT-PCR and IgM serum and urine testing. If RT-PCR is negative and IgM is positive, confirmatory PRNTs should be performed. Zika virus RT-PCR testing of amniocentesis specimens and testing of placental and fetal tissues may also be considered. Neonates with suspected Zika virus syndrome should be tested (3 and 5).

Nonpregnant patients should be tested if they have suspected Zika virus infection and severe symptoms. Testing men without symptoms to assess risk of sexual transmission is not recommended (6). Men who reside in or have traveled to an area of active Zika virus transmission and who have a pregnant partner should abstain from sexual activity or consistently and correctly use condoms during sex (ie, vaginal intercourse, anal intercourse, oral sex) for the duration of the pregnancy.

Clinicians in the United States are required to notify the CDC if they identify a case of Zika virus infection (3).