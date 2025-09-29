Annual vaccination against influenza with a thimerosal-free formulation of influenza virus vaccine is recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for all people ≥ 6 months of age who do not have a contraindication ( Annual vaccination against influenza with a thimerosal-free formulation of influenza virus vaccine is recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for all people ≥ 6 months of age who do not have a contraindication (1–3). (See also Vaccine Hesitancy: Thimerosal.)

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends annual vaccination with any influenza vaccine appropriate for age and health status for all children from 6 months to 18 years of age (4).

Inactivated influenza vaccine (IIV3) can be administered to all people ≥ 6 months, including pregnant patients.

Recombinant influenza vaccine (RIV3) can be used in people aged 18 to 49 years.

Live-attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV3) (intranasal influenza vaccine) can be administered to healthy people aged 2 to 49 years who are not pregnant and who do not have immunocompromising conditions. Safety of LAIV3 has not been established in people with disorders that predispose them to complications from influenza, including advanced lung disease or asthma. (intranasal influenza vaccine) can be administered to healthy people aged 2 to 49 years who are not pregnant and who do not have immunocompromising conditions. Safety of LAIV3 has not been established in people with disorders that predispose them to complications from influenza, including advanced lung disease or asthma.

Cell culture-based inactivated influenza vaccine (ccIIV3) is available for people ≥ 6 months.

High-dose inactivated influenza vaccine (HD-IIV3) is available for people ≥ 65 years.

Adjuvanted inactivated influenza vaccine (aIIV3) is also available for people ≥ 65 years.

Adults ≥ 65 years should be given any one of the high-dose vaccines. If none of these is available, then any other age-appropriate influenza vaccine should be used. The high dose is recommended only for those ≥ 65 years.

Health care workers who care for immunocompromised people (ie, those who require care in a protected environment) should be given IIV3 or RIV3 rather than LAIV3 (or they should avoid contact with the immunocompromised people for 7 days after receiving the vaccine).