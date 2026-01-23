Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccine

The MMR vaccine is a routine childhood vaccination (1).

People born before 1957 experienced multiple years of measles epidemics prior to the introduction of the first vaccine in 1963 and are presumed to be immune, and surveys indicate that 95% to 98% of them likely contracted the disease (2). All adults who were born in 1957 or later should be given 1 dose of the vaccine unless they have one of the following (3):

Documentation of vaccination with 1 or more doses of MMR vaccine

Laboratory evidence that indicates immunity to all 3 diseases

A contraindication to the vaccine

A clinical diagnosis of disease by a physician without laboratory confirmation is not considered acceptable evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, or rubella. International travelers (including infants 6 to 12 months old) who do not have presumptive evidence of measles immunity and who have no contraindications to MMR or MMRV vaccine should ideally receive either vaccine at least 2 weeks before travel (4).

Pearls & Pitfalls

A second dose of MMR vaccine (or, if they have not been vaccinated, 2 doses administered ≥ 28 days apart) is recommended for adults who are likely to be exposed (5):

Students in colleges or other post–high school educational institutions

Health care workers born in 1957 or later with no evidence of immunity

People anticipating exposure to outbreak settings or international travelers

Patients with HIV infection, CD4 ≥ 15% and CD4 cell count ≥ 200/mcL for ≥ 6 months, and no evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, or rubella

People born before 1957 and those who work within health care facilities (whether or not they have patient care duties) should be considered for vaccination if they have no evidence of immunity (2). Two doses of MMR vaccine are administered (1 dose if only rubella coverage is needed).

People who were vaccinated with inactivated measles vaccine or measles vaccine of unknown type during 1963 to 1967 should be revaccinated with 2 doses of MMR vaccine.

People who were vaccinated before 1979 with inactivated mumps vaccine or mumps vaccine of unknown type and who are at high risk of mumps exposure should be offered revaccination with 2 doses of MMR vaccine.

If people aged ≥ 12 months were previously given ≤ 2 doses of mumps-containing vaccine and are identified by public health authorities to be at increased risk of mumps during a mumps outbreak, they should be given 1 dose of MMR vaccine.

Because rubella during pregnancy can have dire consequences for the fetus (eg, miscarriage, multiple birth defects), all women of childbearing age, regardless of birth year, should be screened for rubella immunity. If there is no evidence of immunity, women who are not pregnant should be vaccinated. Pregnant patients who do not have evidence of immunity should be vaccinated when pregnancy is completed and before they are discharged from the health care facility.