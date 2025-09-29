Poliomyelitis Vaccine

The IPV dose is 0.5 mL IM or subcutaneous.

A 4-dose IM series is administered at age 2 months, 4 months, 6 to 18 months, and 4 to 6 years. Typically, a combination vaccine is used for the first 3 doses and a single-antigen vaccine is used for the last dose. If children miss an IPV dose at age 4 to 6 years, they should be given a booster dose as soon as possible.

When DTaP-IPV/Hib is used for the 4-dose schedule (at ages 2, 4, 6, and 15 to 18 months), an additional booster dose of IPV-containing vaccine (IPV or DTaP-IPV) should be administered at age 4 to 6 years, resulting in a 5-dose schedule; however, DTaP-IPV/Hib should not be used for the booster dose at age 4 to 6 years. The minimum interval between doses 4 and 5 should be ≥ 6 months to optimize the booster response.

A primary 3-dose series of IPV is recommended for unvaccinated adults at increased risk of exposure to poliovirus. The recommended interval between doses 1 and 2 is 1 to 2 months; the third dose is administered 6 to 12 months later. If protection is needed in 2 to 3 months, 3 doses are administered ≥ 1 month apart. If it is needed in 1 to 2 months, 2 doses are administered ≥ 1 month apart. If it is needed in < 1 month, 1 dose is administered. In all cases, the remaining doses of vaccine should be administered later, at the recommended intervals, if the person remains at increased risk.