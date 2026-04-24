Haemophilus influenzae Type b (Hib) Vaccine

Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccines (Hib) are prepared from the purified capsule of H. influenzae type b. All Hib vaccines use polyribosylribitol phosphate (PRP) as the polysaccharide, but 4 different protein carriers are used in the 4 different Hib conjugate vaccines available:

Diphtheria toxoid (PRP-D)

Neisseria meningitidis outer membrane protein (PRP-OMP)

Tetanus toxoid (PRP-T)

Diphtheria mutant carrier protein CRM197 (HbOC)

PRP-D and HbOC vaccines are no longer available in the United States.

Combination vaccines with hepatitis B (HepB), inactivated poliovirus (IPV), and the diphtheria/tetanus toxoids/pertussis vaccine (DTaP) are also available in the United States: DTaP-IPV-Hib and DTaP-IPV-Hib-HepB.