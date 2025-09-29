Chickenpox (varicella) and shingles (herpes zoster) are caused by the varicella-zoster virus; chickenpox is the acute invasive phase of the virus, and shingles represents reactivation of the latent phase. For information about the chickenpox vaccine, see varicella vaccine.

The zoster vaccine available in the United States is a recombinant vaccine.

The zoster vaccine is a routine adult vaccination (1). Indications for the zoster vaccine include the following: Adults ≥ 50 years whether they have had episodes of herpes zoster or been given the previously available live-attenuated zoster vaccine or not

Adults ≥ 19 years who are or will be immunodeficient or immunosuppressed because of disease or therapy Serologic evidence of prior varicella infections is not necessary for zoster vaccination. However, if serologic evidence becomes available and indicates no previous varicella infection, health care professionals should follow ACIP guidelines for varicella vaccination. Recombinant zoster vaccine is not indicated for the prevention of varicella, and there are limited data on use in people without a history of varicella. Indications reference 1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Adult Immunization Schedule by Age. Accessed September 23, 2025.

Contraindications and Precautions for Herpes Zoster Vaccine The main contraindication for the recombinant zoster vaccine The main contraindication for the recombinant zoster vaccine is: A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to a vaccine component or after a previous dose of the vaccine The main precautions for the recombinant zoster vaccine The main precautions for the recombinant zoster vaccine include: Moderate or severe acute illness with or without fever (vaccination is postponed until illness resolves)

Current episode of herpes zoster Clinical trials for the recombinant vaccine excluded pregnant and/or breastfeeding (chestfeeding) patients. The CDC currently has no recommendation for recombinant zoster vaccine use during pregnancy; therefore, health care professionals should consider delaying administration of the recombinant vaccine until after pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The recombinant zoster vaccine dose is administered IM in 2 doses (0.5 mL each), 2 to 6 months apart. Two doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine are necessary regardless of previous history of shingles or previous receipt of the live-attenuated herpes zoster vaccine. Zoster vaccine should be administered ≥ 14 days before immunosuppressive therapy is begun; some experts prefer waiting 1 month after zoster vaccination to begin immunosuppressive therapy if possible.