Preventive measures include:

Mosquito avoidance

Vaccination

The most effective way to prevent yellow fever outbreaks is:

To maintain ≥ 80% vaccination coverage of the population in areas at risk of yellow fever

It is also helpful to reduce the number of mosquitoes and limit mosquito bites by using diethyltoluamide (DEET), mosquito netting, and protective attire. The occurrence of death in monkeys due to yellow fever often indicates that jungle outbreaks are occurring with the risk of spillover to people. Unvaccinated individuals in these regions should evacuate the area until they are immunized. Prompt mass yellow fever vaccination of the population is used to control an ongoing yellow fever outbreak through immunization. A single dose of vaccine can provide life-long immunity against yellow fever ( by using diethyltoluamide (DEET), mosquito netting, and protective attire. The occurrence of death in monkeys due to yellow fever often indicates that jungle outbreaks are occurring with the risk of spillover to people. Unvaccinated individuals in these regions should evacuate the area until they are immunized. Prompt mass yellow fever vaccination of the population is used to control an ongoing yellow fever outbreak through immunization. A single dose of vaccine can provide life-long immunity against yellow fever (1).

For people traveling to endemic areas, active immunization with the 17D strain of live-attenuated yellow fever vaccine (0.5 mL subcutaneously) ≥ 10 days before traveling is indicated; the vaccine is effective in 95%. This For people traveling to endemic areas, active immunization with the 17D strain of live-attenuated yellow fever vaccine (0.5 mL subcutaneously) ≥ 10 days before traveling is indicated; the vaccine is effective in 95%. Thisyellow fever vaccine is appropriate for individuals ≥ 9 months of age. A single dose of yellow fever vaccine provides long-lasting protection. Booster doses are not recommended by the World Health Organization, although individual countries may have different requirements for entry. In the United States, the vaccine is given only at U. S. Public Health Service–authorized Yellow Fever Vaccination Centers (2).

Yellow fever vaccine booster doses can be considered in the following populations ( Yellow fever vaccine booster doses can be considered in the following populations (3, 4):

Women who were pregnant, regardless of trimester, when first vaccinated

People who received a hematopoietic stem cell transplant following their last dose of the yellow fever vaccine

People with asymptomatic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection

Laboratory workers who handle wild-type yellow fever virus

Travelers who will be in higher risk locations and received their yellow fever vaccine ≥ 10 years previously

The yellow fever vaccine is contraindicated in patients who have: The yellow fever vaccine is contraindicated in patients who have:

An allergy to vaccine components

Age ≤ 6 months

Uncontrolled HIV infection or a CD4 count < 200/mm 3

Thymus disorder with associated abnormal immune function

Primary immunodeficiencies

Malignancy

Received a solid organ transplant

Immunosuppressive conditions or are on immunomodulatory therapies

If infants aged 6 to 8 months cannot avoid travel to an endemic area, parents should discuss vaccination with their clinician since the vaccine is typically not offered until age 9 months. Pregnancy or breastfeeding is not a contraindication to receiving the yellow fever vaccine, though data are limited and discussion with a healthcare professional is indicated. If infants aged 6 to 8 months cannot avoid travel to an endemic area, parents should discuss vaccination with their clinician since the vaccine is typically not offered until age 9 months. Pregnancy or breastfeeding is not a contraindication to receiving the yellow fever vaccine, though data are limited and discussion with a healthcare professional is indicated.

Administration of the yellow fever vaccine needs to be coordinated with the administration of other live attenuated viral vaccines. When possible, live attenuated vaccines should be administered simultaneously. If simultaneous administration is not possible, live attenuated vaccines should be given at least 30 days apart to avoid impairment of immune response to the vaccine. Administration of the yellow fever vaccine needs to be coordinated with the administration of other live attenuated viral vaccines. When possible, live attenuated vaccines should be administered simultaneously. If simultaneous administration is not possible, live attenuated vaccines should be given at least 30 days apart to avoid impairment of immune response to the vaccine.

To prevent further mosquito transmission, infected patients should be isolated in rooms that are well screened and sprayed with insecticides.