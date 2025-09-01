Rodents (primarily the white-footed mouse, Peromyscus leucopus) are the principal natural reservoir for Babesia, and deer ticks of the family Ixodidae (typically Ixodes scapularis) are the usual vectors. Larval ticks become infected while feeding on an infected rodent, then transform into nymphs that transmit the parasite to another animal or to a human. Adult ticks ordinarily feed on deer but may also transmit the parasite to humans. (See also Babesiosis in Animals.)

After Babesia sporozoites are transmitted via the bite of an infected nymphal tick, they enter red blood cells, mature, and divide asexually. Infected erythrocytes eventually rupture and release organisms that invade other red blood cells; thus, Babesia can also be transmitted by blood transfusion and possibly by organ transplantation. Infected red blood cells rupture, releasing merozoites and causing membrane damage that contributes to the clinical manifestations of disease, such as hemolysis, anemia, jaundice, and hemoglobinuria. A test to screen blood and organ donors for B. microti is currently used in states in the northeastern United States with the highest incidences of infection. Host defenses include cell-mediated immunity by CD4+ T cells and innate immune responses by macrophages and natural killer (NK) cells. The role of humoral immunity is less defined. Immunocompromised patients are at higher risk of symptomatic disease because of impaired host defenses.

Babesia microti Life Cycle Image Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Global Health, Division of Parasitic Diseases and Malaria.

Congenital infection via transplacental transmission can also occur but is very rare.

Ixodes ticks infected with Babesia are sometimes coinfected with Borrelia burgdorferi (which causes Lyme disease), Anaplasma phagocytophilum (which causes human granulocytic anaplasmosis [HGA]), B. miyamotoi (which causes a relapsing fever-like illness), or Powassan virus (a flavivirus that causes encephalitis). Thus, patients may occasionally acquire more than one infection from a tick bite.