There are 2 varicella vaccines available in the United States: the single-antigen varicella vaccine and the measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine. The combination MMRV vaccine is a routine childhood vaccination in the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overall varicella vaccine effectiveness is 82% after 1 dose and 92 to 98% after 2 doses; effectiveness against severe varicella is 100% after even 1 dose (1). In one long-term cohort study of varicella vaccine effectiveness in children, immunization continued to provide long-lasting immunity after 14 years in > 90% of the study participants (2).
(See also Overview of Immunization.)
General references
1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About the Varicella Vaccines. Accessed April 30, 2025.
2. Baxter R, Ray P, Tran TN, et al. Long-term effectiveness of varicella vaccine: a 14-Year, prospective cohort study. Pediatrics. 2013;131(5):e1389-e1396. doi:10.1542/peds.2012-3303
Preparations of Varicella Vaccine
The varicella vaccine contains an attenuated wild strain of varicella and trace amounts of gelatin and neomycin. It is available as a single-antigen vaccine (varicella-zoster virus vaccine) or as a combination vaccine with . It is available as a single-antigen vaccine (varicella-zoster virus vaccine) or as a combination vaccine withmeasles, mumps, rubella (MMRV) (measles virus/mumps virus/rubella virus/varicella virus vaccine).(MMRV) (measles virus/mumps virus/rubella virus/varicella virus vaccine).
Indications of Varicella Vaccine
Varicella vaccine is a routine childhood vaccine. Administration guidelines differ among expert bodies (see American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations and CDC recommendations).
A single-antigen varicella vaccine is also recommended for all people ≥ 13 years of age who do not have evidence of immunity to varicella (2).
Evidence of immunity consists of one of the following:
Documentation of varicella vaccine administered ≥ 4 weeks apart (1 dose in children between 12 months and 3 years of age, 2 doses in older people)
History of varicella or herpes zoster verified by a health care professional
Laboratory confirmation of protective levels of varicella antibodies
Birth in the United States before 1980, except for health care workers, immunocompromised patients, and pregnant patients
The varicella vaccine is recommended particularly for people who do not have evidence of immunity and are likely to be exposed to or transmit varicella, including the following:
Health care workers
Household contacts of immunocompromised people
People who live or work in places where exposure or transmission is likely (eg, teachers, students, child care workers, residents and employees of institutional settings, inmates and employees of correctional institutions, military personnel)
Women of childbearing age who are not pregnant
Adolescents and adults living in households with children
International travelers
Postexposure vaccination with the single-antigen varicella vaccine is recommended for children with no evidence of immunity and should be offered to adults with no evidence of immunity. The vaccine is effective in preventing or ameliorating disease if it is administered within 3 days and possibly up to 5 days after exposure (3); however, the vaccine should be administered as soon as possible. If exposure to varicella does not cause infection, postexposure vaccination should induce protection against subsequent exposures, even if the vaccine is administered > 5 days postexposure.
Varicella-zoster immune globulinVaricella-zoster immune globulin (see table ) is recommended for postexposure prophylaxis in people who have no evidence of immunity, are at increased risk of severe varicella, and/or have contraindications to the varicella vaccine. These people include the following:
Immunocompromised people without evidence of immunity to varicella
Pregnant patients without evidence of immunity
Neonates whose mothers developed varicella within 5 days before to 2 days after delivery
Hospitalized premature infants who were born at ≥ 28 weeks gestation and whose mothers do not have evidence of immunity to varicella
Hospitalized premature infants who were born at < 28 weeks gestation or who weigh ≤ 1000 g at birth, regardless of their mother's evidence of immunity to varicella
Indications references
Contraindications and Precautions for Varicella Vaccine
Contraindications for varicella vaccine include the following:
A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of the vaccine or to a vaccine component (including neomycin and/or gelatin)
Known severe primary or acquired immunodeficiency (eg, due to leukemia, lymphomas, solid tumors, tumors that affect bone marrow or the lymphatic system, severe HIV infection, treatment with chemotherapy, or long-term use of immunosuppressants)
Family history of first-degree relatives who have congenital hereditary immunodeficiency
Confirmed or suspected pregnancy
Patients with HIV infection of any severity should not receive the combination MMRV vaccine. The single-antigen varicella vaccine may be administered to children aged 1 to 8 years who have HIV infection if their CD4 percentage is ≥ 15; it may be administered to those > 8 years if their CD4 percentage is ≥ 15 and CD4 count is ≥ 200/mcL with no evidence of immunity.
Precautions with varicella vaccine include the following:
Moderate or severe acute illness with or without fever (vaccination is postponed until illness resolves)
Recent (within 11 months) treatment with blood products that contain antibody (specific interval depends on the product)
Use of specific antiviral medications: acyclovir, famciclovir, or valacyclovir (if possible, these medications are stopped 24 hours before vaccination and are not resumed for 14 days after vaccination)
Use of aspirin or aspirin-containing products
Breastfeeding (chestfeeding) is not a contraindication to vaccination. Women who are breastfeeding and do not have evidence of immunity can be vaccinated postpartum and then continue breastfeeding.
Dose and Administration of Varicella Vaccine
The varicella vaccine dose is 0.5 mL administered subcutaneously in 2 doses: at age 12 to 15 months and at age 4 to 6 years, usually in combination with MMR. If children, adolescents, or adults have been given only 1 dose, a catch-up dose is recommended. The recommended minimum interval between the first dose and the catch-up second dose is 3 months for children aged ≤ 12 years and 4 weeks for people aged ≥ 13 years; the second dose may be administered at any interval longer than the minimum.
If adults think that they have not had varicella or are likely to be exposed to or to transmit varicella (eg, health care workers), levels of protective antibodies should be measured to check for evidence of immunity and thus determine the need for vaccination.
No immune globulins, particularly varicella-zoster immune globulin, should be administered within 5 months before or 2 months after vaccination because immune globulins may prevent the development of protective antibodies.No immune globulins, particularly varicella-zoster immune globulin, should be administered within 5 months before or 2 months after vaccination because immune globulins may prevent the development of protective antibodies.
Eligible children with HIV infection are given 2 doses of single-antigen varicella vaccine 3 months apart. Because impaired cellular immunity increases the risk of complications after vaccination with a live vaccine, these children should be encouraged to return for an evaluation if a varicella-like rash develops after vaccination.
Prenatal assessment of patients for evidence of varicella immunity is indicated. Birth before 1980 is not considered evidence of immunity for pregnant patients. After completion or termination of pregnancy, patients who do not have evidence of immunity should be given the first dose of vaccine before discharge and the second dose 4 to 8 weeks later, usually at the postpartum visit. Patients should be advised to avoid becoming pregnant for 1 month after each dose.
Adverse Effects of Varicella Vaccine
Most adverse effects are minimal and include transient pain, tenderness, swelling, and erythema at the injection site.
Occasionally, within 1 month of vaccination, a mild maculopapular or varicella-like rash develops in 1 to 3% of people who are vaccinated. Vaccine recipients who develop this rash should diligently avoid contact with immunocompromised people until it resolves.
Spread of the virus from vaccine recipients to susceptible people is rare but can result in severe problems, including pneumonia, hepatitis, severe rash, and shingles with meningitis. However, such problems rarely develop.
Because Reye syndrome can develop, recipients < 16 years should avoid salicylates (eg, aspirin) for 6 weeks after the vaccine is administered.
For more information about adverse effects of these vaccines, refer to the prescribing information.
More Information
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that The Manual is not responsible for the content of these resources.
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP): ACIP Recommendations: Varicella (Chickenpox) Vaccine
American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP): Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule for Ages 18 Years or Younger, United States, 2025
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Varicella (Chickenpox)
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): Varicella: Recommended vaccinations