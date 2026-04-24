Varicella vaccine is a routine childhood vaccine. Administration guidelines differ among expert bodies (see American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations and CDC recommendations).

A single-antigen varicella vaccine is also recommended for all people ≥ 13 years of age who do not have evidence of immunity to varicella (2).

Evidence of immunity consists of one of the following:

Documentation of varicella vaccine administered ≥ 4 weeks apart (1 dose in children between 12 months and 3 years of age, 2 doses in older people)

History of varicella or herpes zoster verified by a health care professional

Laboratory confirmation of protective levels of varicella antibodies

Birth in the United States before 1980, except for health care workers, immunocompromised patients, and pregnant patients

The varicella vaccine is recommended particularly for people who do not have evidence of immunity and are likely to be exposed to or transmit varicella, including the following:

Health care workers

Household contacts of immunocompromised people

People who live or work in places where exposure or transmission is likely (eg, teachers, students, child care workers, residents and employees of institutional settings, inmates and employees of correctional institutions, military personnel)

Women of childbearing age who are not pregnant

Adolescents and adults living in households with children

International travelers

Postexposure vaccination with the single-antigen varicella vaccine is recommended for children with no evidence of immunity and should be offered to adults with no evidence of immunity. The vaccine is effective in preventing or ameliorating disease if it is administered within 3 days and possibly up to 5 days after exposure (3); however, the vaccine should be administered as soon as possible. If exposure to varicella does not cause infection, postexposure vaccination should induce protection against subsequent exposures, even if the vaccine is administered > 5 days postexposure.

Varicella-zoster immune globulin Varicella-zoster immune globulin (see table Immune Globulins and Antitoxins Available in the United States ) is recommended for postexposure prophylaxis in people who have no evidence of immunity, are at increased risk of severe varicella, and/or have contraindications to the varicella vaccine. These people include the following:

Immunocompromised people without evidence of immunity to varicella

Pregnant patients without evidence of immunity

Neonates whose mothers developed varicella within 5 days before to 2 days after delivery

Hospitalized premature infants who were born at ≥ 28 weeks gestation and whose mothers do not have evidence of immunity to varicella

Hospitalized premature infants who were born at < 28 weeks gestation or who weigh ≤ 1000 g at birth, regardless of their mother's evidence of immunity to varicella