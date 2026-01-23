Ebola Vaccine

The main contraindications for all 3 Ebola vaccines are the following:

Severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine, including rice-derived recombinant human serum albumin ) to any component of the vaccine, including rice-derived recombinant human serum albumin

History of severe allergic reaction to rice protein

The main precaution for all 3 Ebola vaccines is:

Thrombocytopenia or any coagulation disorder

Anaphylaxis has occurred after administration of these vaccines. After vaccination, people should be observed for at least 15 minutes for early signs of anaphylaxis or anaphylactoid reactions. Appropriate medical treatment and supervision must be available in the event anaphylaxis occurs.

The vaccines should be administered with caution to people with thrombocytopenia or any coagulation disorder because bleeding or bruising may occur after the vaccines are administered.

The main precaution for rVSV-ZEBOV is:

Immunocompromise

The safety and effectiveness of rVSV-ZEBOV have not been assessed in immunocompromised people, and effectiveness may be diminished in immunocompromised people. The risk of vaccination with rVSV-ZEBOV, a live-virus vaccine, in immunocompromised people should be weighed against the risk of disease due to Z. ebolavirus.

Precautions for Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo include the following:

Immunocompromise

Acute severe febrile illness or acute infection (especially if it leads to febrile seizures)

Pregnant and breastfeeding (chestfeeding) patients

The safety and immunogenicity of the Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo vaccines regimen have not been thoroughly evaluated in immunocompromised people, including those receiving immunosuppressive therapy. One clinical trial involving immunocompetent people with HIV (ie, adequate CD4 count on antiretroviral therapy) showed vaccine immunogenicity, but these results may not be generalizable to immunocompromised individuals, who may not respond as well as immunocompetent people to the vaccine regimen (1).

Vaccination with Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo should be postponed in people who have an acute severe febrile illness or acute infection, unless the benefit of immediate vaccination outweighs the potential risks. The presence of a minor infection, a low-grade fever, or both should not delay vaccination.

Vaccination in pregnant and breastfeeding patients requires additional considerations. The Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo vaccines have been assessed using an open label-clinical trial in pregnant patients, and although no serious adverse events related to vaccination were reported, additional data was deemed necessary to comprehensively establish their safety in this population (2). The vaccine regimen was generally well-tolerated among pregnant patients; however, the decision to vaccinate should take into account the elevated risk of Ebola virus disease in pregnant patients during outbreaks. Because of limited data in breastfeeding patients, the potential benefits of vaccination should be weighed against any unknown risks.