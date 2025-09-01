The Plasmodium species that infect humans are the following:

P. falciparum

P. vivax

P. ovale

P. malariae

P. knowlesi

Concurrent infection with more than one Plasmodium species is uncommon but can occur.

P. knowlesi is a pathogen in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia. Macaque monkeys are the primary hosts (see also Protozoa in Nonhuman Primates). P. knowlesi is usually acquired by people living or working near or in forests.

The basic elements of the life cycle are the same for all Plasmodium species, and 2 hosts are involved: mosquito (gametocyte, oocyst, and sporozoite) and human (schizont, merozoite, and trophozoite).

Transmission begins when a female Anopheles mosquito feeds on a person with malaria and ingests blood containing gametocytes. During the following 1 to 2 weeks, gametocytes inside the mosquito reproduce sexually and produce infective sporozoites. When the mosquito feeds on another human, sporozoites are inoculated into the bloodstream and quickly reach the liver to infect hepatocytes.

The parasites then mature into tissue schizonts within hepatocytes. This process is called exoerythrocytic schizogony. Each schizont produces 10,000 to 30,000 merozoites, which are released into the bloodstream 1 to 3 weeks later when the hepatocyte ruptures. Each merozoite can invade a red blood cell (RBC) and transform into a trophozoite there.

Trophozoites grow, and most develop into erythrocyte schizonts; schizonts produce more merozoites, which 48 to 72 hours later rupture the RBCs and are released in plasma. These merozoites then rapidly invade new RBCs, repeating the cycle. Some trophozoites develop into gametocytes, which are ingested by an Anopheles mosquito. They undergo sexual union in the gut of the mosquito, develop into oocysts, and release infective sporozoites, which migrate to the mosquito's salivary glands.

Plasmodium Life Cycle Image Image from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Image Library.

With P. vivax and P. ovale (but not P. falciparum or P. malariae), tissue schizonts may persist as hypnozoites in the liver for years. Relapse of P. ovale has been described to occur as late as 6 years after an episode of symptomatic malaria. These dormant forms serve as time-release capsules, which cause relapses and complicate chemotherapy because they are not killed by most antimalarial drugs that typically act on bloodstream parasites.

The pre-erythrocytic (hepatic) stage of the malarial life cycle is bypassed when infection is transmitted by blood transfusions, by sharing of contaminated needles, or congenitally. Therefore, these modes of transmission do not cause latent disease or delayed recurrences. Similarly, malaria can be transmitted via solid organ transplantation, bypassing the hepatic stage and leading to immediate blood-stage infection; however, this is very rare (1).

The rupture of RBCs causing hemolysis during the release of merozoites is associated with clinical symptoms. If severe, hemolysis causes anemia and jaundice, which are worsened by phagocytosis of infected RBCs in the spleen. Anemia may be severe in P. falciparum or chronic P. vivax infection but tends to be mild in P. malariae infection.

Falciparum malaria Unlike other forms of malaria, P. falciparum causes microvascular obstruction because infected RBCs adhere to vascular endothelial cells. Ischemia can develop with resultant tissue hypoxia, particularly in the brain, kidneys, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract. Hypoglycemia and lactic acidosis are other potential complications.

Resistance to infection Most sub-Saharan African populations have complete resistance to P. vivaxs because they lack the Duffy blood group, which is involved in attachment of P. vivax to RBCs; many African Americans also have such resistance. The development of Plasmodium in RBCs may be delayed in patients with hemoglobin S disease, hemoglobin C disease, thalassemia, G6PD deficiency, or elliptocytosis because of the structural defects present in the RBCs in these conditions. Previous infections provide partial immunity. Once residents of hyperendemic areas leave, acquired immunity wanes over time (months to years), and symptomatic malaria may develop if they return home and become reinfected.