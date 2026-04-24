Meningococcal Vaccine

The meningococcal vaccines are indicated for the prevention of infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis. Guidance on meningococcal vaccination evolves over time, and various expert organizations issue differing recommendations. See Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) for specific recommendations and further information.

When given to adolescents, the preferred age for administration of the initial dose is 11 or 12 years, with a booster dose at age 16 years.

MenACWY conjugate vaccines are recommended for patients who are at increased risk of meningococcal infection (1), such as the following:

Anatomic or functional asplenia (including sickle cell disease)

HIV infection

Persistent complement component deficiencies

Complement inhibitor use (eg, eculizumab, ravulizumab)

Work in a microbiology laboratory involving routine exposure to isolates of Neisseria meningitidis

Military recruitment

Travel to or residence in endemic areas

First year of residence in a college dormitory if students are ≤ 21 years and have not already received a dose on or after their 16th birthday

Exposure to an outbreak attributable to a vaccine serogroup

If first-year college students aged ≤ 21 years received only 1 dose of vaccine before their 16th birthday, they should be given a booster dose before enrollment.

MenACWY is recommended for all adolescents aged 11 to 18 years, including those with HIV infection.

MenACWY is preferred for people aged 11 to 55 years and for those > 55 years who were vaccinated previously with MenACWY and require revaccination or who may require multiple doses of vaccine. MenACWY is also preferred for at-risk people > 55 years who have not received MenACWY previously and who require only 1 dose (eg, travelers).

Revaccination with MenACWY every 5 years is recommended for adults who were previously vaccinated with MenACWY and who remain at increased risk of infection (see list of indications above).

MenB-4C or MenB-FHbp is indicated for people ≥ 10 years with certain high-risk conditions (including people with functional asplenia or complement deficiencies, those who take eculizumab or ravulizumab, microbiologists routinely exposed to N. meningitidis, and those at risk because of a meningococcal disease outbreak attributed to serogroup B). MenB vaccines are not routinely recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all adolescents. However, they may be administered based on individual clinical decision making to anyone aged 16 to 23 years; the preferred age for vaccination is 16 to 18 years. Booster doses are generally not recommended.

MenACWY-TT/MenB-FHbp (pentavalent) is indicated for people 10 to 25 years. It may be administered to healthy people between 16 years and 23 years of age when both MenACWY and MenB-4C/MenB-FHbp vaccinations are appropriate and when clinical decision making supports MenB vaccination. Additionally, for some immunocompromised people ≥ 10 years with an increased risk of meningococcal disease (eg, those with chronic complement deficiencies, those on complement inhibitors, or those with functional or anatomical asplenia), both vaccines are also recommended.

Indications for MenACWY-CRM/MenB-FHbp (pentavalent) are similar to those for MenACWY-TT/MenB-FHbp.