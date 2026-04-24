The meningococcal serogroups that most often cause meningococcal disease in the United States are serogroups B, C, and Y. Among patients in whom serogroup information was available, data trends from the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System indicated that from 2006 to 2015, serogroup B accounted for 35.8% of cases, serogroup Y for 28.5%, and serogroup C for 22.8% (1). Serogroups A and W cause disease outside the United States. Current vaccines are directed against some but not all of these serogroups.
(See also Overview of Immunization.)
General reference
1. MacNeil JR, Blain AE, Wang X, Cohn AC. Current Epidemiology and Trends in Meningococcal Disease-United States, 1996-2015. Clin Infect Dis. 2018;66(8):1276-1281. doi:10.1093/cid/cix993
Preparations for Meningococcal Vaccine
There are 6 meningococcal vaccines available for use in the United States.
For serogroups ACWY (quadrivalent):
Meningococcal conjugate vaccines (4 strain) (MenACWY-CRM or MenACWY-TT)
For serogroup B (monovalent):
Meningococcal group B vaccine (3 strain) (MenB-4C)
Meningococcal group B vaccine (4 strain) (MenB-FHbp)
For serogroups ABCWY (pentavalent):
Meningococcal groups A, B, C, W, and Y vaccine (5 strain) (MenACWY-TT/MenB-FHbp)
Meningococcal groups A, B, C, W, and Y vaccine (5 strain) (MenACWY-CRM/MenB-FHbp)
Indications for Meningococcal Vaccine
The meningococcal vaccines are indicated for the prevention of infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis. Guidance on meningococcal vaccination evolves over time, and various expert organizations issue differing recommendations. See Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) for specific recommendations and further information.
When given to adolescents, the preferred age for administration of the initial dose is 11 or 12 years, with a booster dose at age 16 years.
MenACWY conjugate vaccines are recommended for patients who are at increased risk of meningococcal infection (1), such as the following:
Anatomic or functional asplenia (including sickle cell disease)
Persistent complement component deficiencies
Complement inhibitor use (eg, eculizumab, ravulizumab)
Work in a microbiology laboratory involving routine exposure to isolates of Neisseria meningitidis
Military recruitment
Travel to or residence in endemic areas
First year of residence in a college dormitory if students are ≤ 21 years and have not already received a dose on or after their 16th birthday
Exposure to an outbreak attributable to a vaccine serogroup
If first-year college students aged ≤ 21 years received only 1 dose of vaccine before their 16th birthday, they should be given a booster dose before enrollment.
MenACWY is recommended for all adolescents aged 11 to 18 years, including those with HIV infection.
MenACWY is preferred for people aged 11 to 55 years and for those > 55 years who were vaccinated previously with MenACWY and require revaccination or who may require multiple doses of vaccine. MenACWY is also preferred for at-risk people > 55 years who have not received MenACWY previously and who require only 1 dose (eg, travelers).
Revaccination with MenACWY every 5 years is recommended for adults who were previously vaccinated with MenACWY and who remain at increased risk of infection (see list of indications above).
MenB-4C or MenB-FHbp is indicated for people ≥ 10 years with certain high-risk conditions (including people with functional asplenia or complement deficiencies, those who take eculizumab or ravulizumab, microbiologists routinely exposed to N. meningitidis, and those at risk because of a meningococcal disease outbreak attributed to serogroup B). MenB vaccines are not routinely recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all adolescents. However, they may be administered based on individual clinical decision making to anyone aged 16 to 23 years; the preferred age for vaccination is 16 to 18 years. Booster doses are generally not recommended.
MenACWY-TT/MenB-FHbp (pentavalent) is indicated for people 10 to 25 years. It may be administered to healthy people between 16 years and 23 years of age when both MenACWY and MenB-4C/MenB-FHbp vaccinations are appropriate and when clinical decision making supports MenB vaccination. Additionally, for some immunocompromised people ≥ 10 years with an increased risk of meningococcal disease (eg, those with chronic complement deficiencies, those on complement inhibitors, or those with functional or anatomical asplenia), both vaccines are also recommended.
Indications for MenACWY-CRM/MenB-FHbp (pentavalent) are similar to those for MenACWY-TT/MenB-FHbp.
Indications reference
1. CDC. Adult Immunization Schedule by Age. Accessed September 23, 2025.
Contraindications and Precautions for Meningococcal Vaccine
The main contraindication for meningococcal vaccines is:
A severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) after previous dose or to a vaccine component
The main precautions with meningococcal vaccines are the following:
Moderate or severe illness with or without a fever (vaccination is postponed until illness resolves if possible)
Preterm birth (MenACWY only)
Pregnancy (MenB only)
Hypersensitivity to latex (MenB-4C only)
Meningococcal conjugate vaccines may be administered to pregnant patients who are at increased risk of serogroups A, C, W, or Y meningococcal disease.
MenB vaccines are recommended to be deferred during pregnancy unless patients are at increased risk of serogroup B disease and the benefits of vaccination are thought to outweigh potential risks.
For children with functional or anatomic asplenia, MenACWY and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine should not be administered during the same visit but should be separated by ≥ 4 weeks.
Dose and Administration of Meningococcal Vaccine
For meningococcal vaccines available for use in the United States, all dose and administration information for all age groups and people with special conditions is available from the CDC, AAP, and AAFP (1–3).
Meningococcal vaccine doses should be administered by the intramuscular route.
When given, patients ≥ 10 years of age may be administered MenB vaccine simultaneously with MenACWY vaccine, if indicated, but at a different anatomic site, if feasible. Patients may receive a single dose of either of the pentavalent MenACWY/MenB vaccines as an alternative to separate administration of MenACWY and MenB when both vaccines would be administered on the same day.
MenACWY vaccine
The dose is 0.5 mL IM.
Two doses of MenACWY, administered ≥ 8 weeks apart and followed by a booster every 5 years, are required for adults who have anatomic or functional asplenia, HIV infection, or persistent complement component deficiencies or who take eculizumab or ravulizumab. Adolescents aged 11 to 18 years with HIV infection are routinely vaccinated with a 2-dose primary series administered 8 weeks apart.
A single dose of MenACWY meningococcal vaccine is administered to microbiologists who are routinely exposed to isolates of N. meningitidis, military recruits, people at risk during an outbreak attributable to a vaccine serogroup, and those who travel to or live in endemic areas. If risk continues (eg, for microbiologists who continue working with N. meningitidis), a booster dose is administered every 5 years.
MenB vaccine
The dose is 0.5 mL IM.
Based on a shared clinical decision-making discussion, adolescents and young adults aged 16 to 23 years (preferred age 16 to 18 years) who are not at increased risk of meningococcal disease are given a 2-dose series of MenB-4C or of MenB-FHbp at least 6 months apart (if dose 2 was administered less than 6 months after dose 1, a third dose should be administered at least 4 months after dose 2). The same MenB vaccine must be used for all doses.
People ≥ 10 years of age with certain high-risk conditions (including people with anatomical or functional asplenia, persistent complement component deficiency, complement inhibitor use [eg, eculizumab, ravulizumab], microbiologists routinely exposed to N. meningitidis) and people identified to be at increased risk because of a meningococcal disease outbreak caused by serogroup B are given a 3-dose series of MenB-4C or of MenB-FHbp at 0, 1 to 2, and 6 months (if dose 2 was administered at least 6 months after dose 1, dose 3 is not needed; if dose 3 is administered earlier than 4 months after dose 2, a fourth dose should be administered at least 4 months after dose 3). The same MenB vaccine must be used for all doses.
Dose and administration references
1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Recommendations. Accessed September 23, 2025.
2. American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). AAP Immunization Schedule. Accessed September 23, 2025.
3. American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). Immunization Schedules. Accessed September 23, 2025.
Adverse Effects of Meningococcal Vaccine
Adverse effects are usually mild. They include pain and erythema at the injection site, fever, headache, and fatigue.
For more information about adverse effects of these vaccines, refer to the prescribing information.
More Information
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that The Manual is not responsible for the content of these resources.
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP): ACIP Recommendations: Meningococcal Vaccine
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Meningococcal
American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP): Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule for Ages 18 Years or Younger
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): Meningococcal Disease: Recommended vaccinations