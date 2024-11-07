skip to main content
Measles

Annabelle de St. Maurice
MD, MPH, UCLA, David Geffen School of Medicine;
Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that is more common among children living in areas without widespread vaccination. It is characterized by fever, cough, coryza, conjunctivitis...
Pain in and Around a Single Joint

Alexandra Villa-Forte
MD, MPH, Cleveland Clinic;
Patients may report "joint" pain regardless of whether the cause involves the joint itself or surrounding (periarticular) structures such as tendons and bursae; in both cases, pain in or around...
Prostate Cancer

Thenappan Chandrasekar
MD, University of California, Davis;
Prostate cancer is usually adenocarcinoma. Symptoms are typically absent until tumor growth causes hematuria and/or obstruction with pain. Diagnosis is suggested by digital rectal examination...
Cataract

Which of the following risk factors is common to almost all patients with cataracts?
  1. Uveitis
  2. Older age
  3. Trauma
  4. Alcohol use

Important: The authors, reviewers, and editors of this material have made extensive efforts to ensure that treatments, drugs, and discussions about medical practice are accurate and conform to the standards accepted at the time of publication. However, constant changes in information resulting from continuing research and clinical experience, reasonable differences in opinions among authorities, unique aspects of individual clinical situations, and the possibility of human error in preparing such an extensive text mean that other sources of medical information may differ from the information on this site. The information on this site is not intended to be professional advice and is not intended to replace personal consultation with a qualified physician, pharmacist, or other health care professional. The reader should not disregard medical advice or delay seeking it because of something found on this site.

Content in the Manuals reflects medical practice and information in the United States. Outside of the United States, clinical guidelines, practice standards, and professional opinion may differ and the reader is advised to also consult local medical sources. Please note, not all content that is available in English is available in every language.

PEARL OF THE DAY

Rabies

  • Consider raccoons, skunks, or foxes that have bitten a person to have rabies.

  • Because bat bites can be tiny and hard to detect, give the rabies vaccine and rabies immune globulin to anyone who has had contact with a bat.Because bat bites can be tiny and hard to detect, give the rabies vaccine and rabies immune globulin to anyone who has had contact with a bat.

