Порушення кислотно-основної рівноваги

Arterial blood gases (ABG)

Serum electrolytes

Anion gap calculated

If metabolic acidosis is present, delta gap calculated and Winters formula applied

Search for compensatory changes

Evaluation is with ABG and serum electrolytes. The ABG directly measures arterial pH and Pco 2 . HCO 3 − level reported on the arterial blood gas panel is calculated using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation. The HCO 3 − level on serum chemistry panel is directly measured. Directly measured HCO 3 − levels are considered more accurate in cases of discrepancy.

Acid-base balance is most accurately assessed with measurement of pH and Pco 2 in an arterial blood sample. In cases of circulatory failure or during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, measurements from a sample of venous blood may more accurately reflect conditions at the tissue level and may be a more useful guide to bicarbonate administration and adequacy of ventilation.

The pH establishes the primary process (acidosis or alkalosis), although pH moves toward the normal range with compensation. Changes in Pco 2 reflect the respiratory component, and changes in HCO 3 − reflect the metabolic component.

Complex or mixed acid-base disturbances involve more than one primary process. In these mixed disorders, values may be deceptively normal. Thus, when evaluating acid-base disorders, it is important to determine whether changes in Pco 2 and HCO 3 − show the expected compensation (see table Primary Changes and Compensation in Simple Acid-Base Disorders). If not, then a second primary process should be suspected of causing the abnormal compensation. Interpretation must also consider clinical conditions (eg, chronic lung disease, renal failure, drug overdose).

The anion gap should always be calculated; elevation almost always indicates a metabolic acidosis. A normal anion gap with a low HCO 3 − (eg, < 24 mEq/L [< 24 mmol/L]) and high serum chloride (Cl−) indicates a non-anion gap (hyperchloremic) metabolic acidosis. If metabolic acidosis is present, a delta gap is calculated to identify concomitant metabolic alkalosis, and Winters formula is applied to determine whether respiratory compensation is appropriate or reflects a second acid-base disorder (predicted Pco 2 = 1.5 [HCO 3 −] + 8 ± 2; if Pco 2 is higher, there is also a primary respiratory acidosis—if lower, respiratory alkalosis).

Respiratory acidosis is suggested by Pco 2 > 40 mm Hg; HCO 3 − should compensate by increasing 3 to 4 mEq/L ( 3 to 4 mmol/L) for each 10-mm Hg rise in Pco 2 sustained for 4 to 12 hours (there may be no increase or only an increase of 1 to 2 mEq/L [1 to 2 mmol/L], which slowly increases to 3 to 4 mEq/L [3 to 4 mmol/L] over days). Greater increase in HCO 3 − implies a primary metabolic alkalosis; lesser increase suggests no time for compensation or coexisting primary metabolic acidosis.

Metabolic alkalosis is suggested by HCO 3 −> 28 mEq/L (> 28 mmol/L). The Pco 2 should compensate by increasing about 0.6 to 0.75 mm Hg for each 1 mEq/L (1 mmol/L) increase in HCO 3 − (up to about 55 mm Hg). Greater increase implies concomitant respiratory acidosis; lesser increase, respiratory alkalosis.

Respiratory alkalosis is suggested by Pco 2 < 38 mm Hg. The HCO 3 − should compensate over 4 to 12 hours by decreasing 4 to 5 mEq/L (4 to 5 mmol/L) for every 10 mm Hg decrease in Pco 2 . Lesser decrease means there has been no time for compensation or a primary metabolic alkalosis coexists. Greater decrease implies a primary metabolic acidosis.

Nomograms (acid-base maps) are an alternative way to diagnose mixed disorders, allowing for simultaneous plotting of pH, HCO 3 −, and Pco 2 .