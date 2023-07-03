High-resolution CT (HRCT)

For confirmation, lung biopsy

The imaging findings in idiopathic pleuroparenchymal fibroelastosis include upper lobe thickening of the pleura and subpleural regions. Patients can have co-existing findings of other interstitial pneumonias, including usual interstitial pneumonia and nonspecific interstitial pneumonia pattern. Patients can also have areas of consolidation and bronchiectasis.

Ідіопатичний плевропаренхіматозний фіброеластоз (КТ сканування) Зображення Image courtesy of Joyce S. Lee, MD, MAS.

The pathology is characterized by intra-alveolar fibrosis with the alveolar walls in these areas showing prominent elastosis and dense fibrous thickening of the visceral pleura. In some patients, there is co-existent interstitial pneumonia in the lower lobes.

Surgical lung biopsy is required for confirmation of the diagnosis.