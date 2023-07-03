Загальні відомості про еозинофільне захворювання легень

Eosinophilic pulmonary diseases are a heterogeneous group of disorders characterized by the accumulation of eosinophils in alveolar spaces, the interstitium, or both. Peripheral blood eosinophilia is also common. Known causes of eosinophilic pulmonary disease include

Often the cause is unknown.

The two primary eosinophilic pulmonary diseases of unknown etiology are

Hypereosinophilic syndrome, a systemic disease affecting multiple organs, is discussed elsewhere.

Löffler syndrome, a syndrome of fleeting pulmonary findings and peripheral blood eosinophilia, is another eosinophilic pulmonary disease.

