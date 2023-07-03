Загальні відомості про ідіопатичні інтерстиціальні пневмонії

Idiopathic interstitial pneumonias (IIPs) are interstitial lung diseases of unknown etiology that share similar clinical and radiologic features and are distinguished primarily by the histopathologic patterns on lung biopsy. Classified into 8 histologic subtypes, all are characterized by varying degrees of inflammation and fibrosis and all cause dyspnea. Diagnosis is based on history, physical examination, high-resolution CT imaging, pulmonary function tests, and lung biopsy. Treatment varies by subtype. Prognosis varies by subtype and ranges from excellent to nearly always fatal.
The 8 histologic subtypes of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia, in decreasing order of frequency, are
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (identified histologically as usual interstitial pneumonia)
Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease (RBILD)
These subtypes are characterized by varying degrees of interstitial inflammation and fibrosis (1). All cause dyspnea; diffuse abnormalities on high-resolution CT (HRCT); and inflammation, fibrosis, or both on biopsy. The subtypes are important to distinguish, however, because they have different clinical features (see table Key Features of Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonias) and respond differently to treatment.
Disorder
People Most Often Affected
Prodrome
Chest X-ray Findings
High-Resolution CT Findings
CT Differential Diagnosis
Histologic Pattern
More frequently men > 50 (> 60% smoke)
Chronic (> 12 months)
Basal-predominant reticular abnormality with volume loss and honeycombing
Peripheral, subpleural, and basal reticular honeycombing
Traction bronchiectasis or bronchiolectasis
Architectural distortion
Systemic rheumatic disorders, particularly rheumatoid arthritis
Usual interstitial pneumonia
More frequently men, aged 30–50 (> 90% smoke)
Subacute to chronic (weeks to years)
Ground-glass opacification
Lower zone, peripheral predominance in most cases
Ground-glass opacification
Reticular lines
Hypersensitivity pneumonitis
Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia
Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease
Desquamative interstitial pneumonia
More frequently women, usually age 40–60 (< 40% smoke)
Subacute to chronic (months to years)
Ground-glass and reticular opacity
Peripheral, basal, symmetric
Reticular opacities
Variable ground-glass opacification
Irregular lines
Cryptogenic organizing pneumonia
Desquamative interstitial pneumonia
Hypersensitivity pneumonitis
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Nonspecific interstitial pneumonia
People of any age, usually aged 40–50 (< 50% smoke)
Subacute (< 3 months)
Patchy bilateral consolidation
Peribronchial
Patchy consolidation, nodules, or both
Alveolar cell carcinoma
Chronic eosinophilic pneumonia
Infection
Nonspecific interstitial pneumonia
Sarcoidosis
Organizing pneumonia
Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease
Slightly more men, aged 30–50 (> 90% smoke)
Subacute (weeks to months)
Bronchial wall thickening
Ground-glass opacification
Diffuse pattern
Bronchial wall thickening
Centrilobular nodules
Patchy ground-glass opacification
Desquamative interstitial pneumonia
Hypersensitivity pneumonitis
Infection
Nonspecific interstitial pneumonia
Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease
People of any age†
Abrupt (1–2 weeks)
Progressive, diffuse ground-glass opacification
Diffuse consolidation, ground-glass opacification, often with lobular sparing
Traction bronchiectasis later
Acute respiratory distress syndrome
Hydrostatic edema
Diffuse alveolar damage
Mostly women, of any age†
Chronic (> 12 months)
Reticular opacities
Nodules
Diffuse pattern
Centrilobular nodules
Ground-glass opacification
Septal and bronchovascular thickening
Thin-walled cysts
Lymphangitic carcinoma
Sarcoidosis
Systemic rheumatic disorders
Lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia
No sex predilection, median age of 57 years
Chronic (> 12 months)
Bilateral apical irregular pleural thickening
Dense subpleural consolidation
Traction bronchiectasis
Architectural distortion
Upper lobe volume loss
Asbestosis
Hypersensitivity pneumonitis
Nonspecific interstitial pneumonia
Radiation-induced lung disease
Sarcoidosis
Systemic rheumatic disorders
Pleuroparenchymal fibroelastosis
* Disorders listed in order of decreasing frequency.
† History of smoking unknown.
Symptoms and Signs of Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonias
Symptoms and signs of idiopathic interstitial pneumonias are usually nonspecific. Cough and dyspnea on exertion are typical, with variable onset and progression. Common signs include tachypnea, reduced chest expansion, bibasilar end-inspiratory dry crackles, and digital clubbing.
Diagnosis of Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonias
High-resolution CT (HRCT)
Pulmonary function tests
Laboratory tests
Sometimes lung biopsy
Idiopathic interstitial pneumonia should be suspected in any patient with unexplained interstitial lung disease. Clinicians, radiologists, and pathologists should exchange information to determine the diagnosis in individual patients. Potential causes (see table Causes of Interstitial Lung Disease) are assessed systematically. For maximum diagnostic yield, history should address the following criteria:
Symptom duration
Family history of lung disease, especially lung fibrosis
History of tobacco use (because some diseases occur mostly among people who smoke or formerly smoked)
Current and prior drug use
Detailed review of home and work environments, including those of family members
A chronologic listing of the patient's employment history, including specific duties and known exposures to organic and inorganic agents (see table Causes of Interstitial Lung Disease), is obtained. The degree of exposure, duration of exposure, latency of exposure, and the use of protective devices is elicited.
Chest x-ray is done and is typically abnormal, but findings are not specific enough to differentiate between the various types.
Pulmonary function tests are often done to estimate the severity of physiologic impairment, but they do not help differentiate between the various types. Typical results are restrictive physiology, with reduced lung volumes and diffusion capacity. Hypoxemia is common during exercise and may be present at rest.
HRCT, which distinguishes airspace from interstitial disease, is the most useful test and is always done. It provides assessment of the potential etiology, extent, and distribution of disease and is more likely to detect underlying or coexisting disease (eg, occult mediastinal adenopathy, cancer, emphysema). HRCT should be done with the patient supine and prone and should include dynamic expiratory imaging to accentuate evidence of small airway involvement.
Laboratory tests are done for patients who have clinical features suggesting a systemic rheumatic disease, vasculitis, or environmental exposure. Such tests may include antinuclear antibodies, rheumatoid factor, and other more specific serologic tests for systemic rheumatic diseases (eg, anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide [CCP], ribonucleoprotein [RNP], anti-Ro [SSA], anti-La [SSB], scleroderma antibody [Scl70], anti-Jo-1 antibody, myositis antibody panel).
Bronchoscopic transbronchial biopsy can help differentiate certain interstitial lung diseases, such as sarcoidosis and hypersensitivity pneumonitis, but the biopsy does not yield enough tissue to diagnose the interstitial idiopathic pneumonias. Bronchoalveolar lavage helps narrow the differential diagnosis in some patients and can exclude other processes, such as infection. The usefulness of this procedure in the initial clinical assessment and follow-up of most patients with these diseases has not been established.
Cryobiopsy, a technique that quickly freezes the lung tissue immediately prior to removal, is an aid to diagnosis of certain interstitial lung diseases. The tissue yield is higher than that of transbronchial biopsy but lower than surgical lung biopsy. Risks of the procedure include bleeding and pneumothorax. Transbronchial cryobiopsy can be considered as an alternative to surgical lung biopsy in centers with experience performing it and interpreting its results.
Surgical lung biopsy is needed to confirm the diagnosis when the history and HRCT are nondiagnostic. Biopsy of multiple sites with video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) procedure is preferred.
Treatment of Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonias
Varies by disorder
Sometimes antifibrotics or corticosteroids
Sometimes lung transplantation
Treatment varies by disorder (see table Treatment and Prognosis of Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonias). Smoking cessation is always recommended to avoid potentially accelerating disease progression and to limit respiratory comorbidities.
Antifibrotics (pirfenidone, nintedanib) are typically recommended for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and can be considered in progressive forms of other types of pulmonary fibrosis.
Corticosteroids are typically recommended for cryptogenic organizing pneumonia, lymphocytic interstitial pneumonia, and nonspecific interstitial pneumonia but not for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Lung transplantation may be recommended for selected patients with end-stage disorders.
Disorder
Treatment
Prognosis
Pirfenidone or nintedanib
Lung transplantation
Mortality rate: 50–70% in 5 years
Smoking cessation
70% survival at 10 years
Corticosteroids with or without other immunosuppressive therapies (eg, azathioprine, mycophenolate)
Mortality rate: widely variable, but generally better than idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; in purely cellular disease (rare), extremely low
Corticosteroids
5-year survival rate is > 90%
Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease
Smoking cessation
Mortality rate: Rare with smoking cessation
Supportive care; often corticosteroids
Mortality rate: > 50% in < 6 months
Corticosteroids
Not well defined
Appropriate treatment unknown; often corticosteroids
5-year survival rates approximately 25 to 60%
* Listed in order of decreasing frequency.
There are 8 histologic subtypes of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia.
Symptoms, signs, and chest x-ray findings are nonspecific.
Diagnose idiopathic interstitial pneumonia initially based primarily on history and high-resolution CT (HRCT).
When clinical evaluation and HRCT are not diagnostic, do surgical lung biopsy.
Treatment and prognosis vary by subtype.