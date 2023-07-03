Бронхолегенева дисплазія (БЛД)

Nutrition supplementation

Fluid restriction

Diuretics

Oxygen supplementation as needed

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) prophylaxis

Treatment of BPD is supportive and includes nutritional supplementation, fluid restriction, diuretics, and perhaps inhaled bronchodilators and, as a last resort, inhaled corticosteroids. Respiratory infections must be diagnosed early and treated aggressively. Weaning from mechanical ventilation and supplemental oxygen should be accomplished as early as possible.

Feedings should achieve an intake of 150 calories/kg/day including protein 3.5 to 4 g/kg/day; caloric requirements are increased because of the increased work of breathing and to aid lung healing and growth.

Because pulmonary congestion and edema may develop, daily fluid intake is often restricted to about 120 to 140 mL/kg/day. Diuretic therapy transiently improves pulmonary mechanics but not long-term clinical outcome. Thiazide or loop diuretics can be used for short-term benefit in patients who do not respond adequately to or cannot tolerate fluid restriction. Oral chlorothiazide with or without oral spironolactone is often tried first. Furosemide (may be used for short periods, but prolonged use causes hypercalciuria with resultant osteoporosis, fractures, and renal calculi. If long-term diuretic use is required, chlorothiazide is preferred because it has fewer adverse effects. Hydration and serum electrolytes should be monitored closely during diuretic therapy.

Inhaled bronchodilators (eg, albuterol) do not appear to improve long-term outcome and are not used routinely. However, they may be helpful for acute episodes of bronchoconstriction.

Weeks or months of additional ventilator support, supplemental oxygen, or both may be required for advanced BPD. Ventilator pressures or volumes and fraction of inspired oxygen (FIO2) should be reduced as rapidly as tolerated, but the infant should not be allowed to become hypoxemic. The degree of lung inflation (tidal volume measured in mL/kg) carries a higher risk of BPD than does the degree of airway pressure as an absolute number in cm of H2O (1). Arterial oxygenation should be continuously monitored with a pulse oximeter and maintained at ≥ 89% saturation. Respiratory acidosis may occur during ventilator weaning and treatment and is acceptable as long as the pH remains > 7.25 and the infant does not develop severe respiratory distress.

Two monoclonal antibodies used for RSV prophylaxis in infants and young children are available in the United States. Nirsevimab is preferred but may not be available to some infants; if it is not available, eligible high-risk infants and children should receive palivizumab (see also Prevention of RSV for indications).

Infants > 6 months also should be vaccinated against influenza.

Although systemic or inhaled corticosteroids may result in clinical improvement in BPD, concerns about adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes from repeated and/or prolonged courses of dexamethasone for BPD (2) led to the reaffirmed American Academy of Pediatrics' 2014 policy statement discouraging the routine use of dexamethasone for BPD. More recent studies of hydrocortisone and inhaled budesonide in BPD found no long-term significant adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes (3); however, because of concerns for other possible adverse effects (eg, hypertension, cardiomyopathy, worsening of retinopathy of prematurity), the current recommendation is to use systemic and inhaled corticosteroids only in cases where there is thought to be no other alternative.