Підтримка дихання у новонароджених та немовлят

Endotracheal tubes (ETT) are required for mechanical ventilation (see also Tracheal Intubation).

For ETT diameter:

2.5 mm (the smallest) for infants < 1000 g or < 28 weeks gestation

3 mm for infants 1000 to 2000 g or 28 to 34 weeks gestation

3.5 mm for infants > 2000 g or > 34 weeks gestation

Intubation is safer if oxygen is insufflated into the infant’s airway during the procedure. Orotracheal intubation is preferred.

For insertion depth, the tube should be inserted such that the

5.5- to 6.5-cm mark is at the lip for infants who weigh < 1 kg

7-cm mark for 1 kg

8-cm mark for 2 kg

9-cm mark for 3 kg

The tip of the endotracheal tube should be positioned about halfway between the clavicles and the carina on chest x-ray, coinciding roughly with vertebral level T2. If position or patency is in doubt, the tube should be removed and the infant should be supported by bag-and-mask ventilation until a new tube is inserted. A CO2 detector is helpful in determining that the tube is placed in the airway (no CO2 is detected with esophageal placement). Acute deterioration of the infant’s condition (sudden changes in oxygenation, arterial blood gases, blood pressure, or perfusion) should trigger suspicion of changes in the position of the tube, patency of the tube, or both.

Modes of ventilation:

Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV)

Assist control (AC) ventilation

High-frequency oscillatory ventilation

In SIMV, the ventilator delivers a set number of breaths of fixed pressure or volume within a time period. These breaths are synchronized with the patient's spontaneous breaths but also will be delivered in the absence of respiratory effort. The patient can take spontaneous breaths in between without triggering the ventilator.

In AC, the ventilator is triggered to deliver a breath of predetermined volume or pressure with each patient inspiration. A back-up rate is set in the event the patient is not taking any or enough breaths.

High-frequency oscillatory ventilation (delivering 400 to 900 breaths/minute at a set mean airway pressure) can be used in infants and is often preferred in extremely preterm infants (< 28 weeks gestation) and in some infants with air leaks, widespread atelectasis, or pulmonary edema.

Optimal mode or type of ventilation depends on the infant’s response. Volume ventilators are considered useful for larger infants with varying pulmonary compliance or resistance (eg, in bronchopulmonary dysplasia), because delivering a set volume of gas with each breath ensures adequate ventilation. AC mode is often used for treating less severe pulmonary disease and for decreasing ventilator dependence while providing a small increase in airway pressure or a small volume of gas with each spontaneous breath.

Initial ventilator settings are estimated by judging the severity of respiratory impairment. Typical settings for an infant in moderate respiratory distress are

FIO2 = 40%

Inspiratory time (IT) = 0.4 seconds

Expiratory time = 1.1 seconds (both inspiratory and expiratory times vary based on rate and need; a higher inspiratory time improves oxygenation, and a higher expiratory time improves ventilation)

SIMV or AC rate = 40 breaths/minute (depends on infant's spontaneous respiratory rate and higher rates, such as 60 breaths/minute, may be needed if infant is making no spontaneous respiratory effort or lower depending on quality of infant's respiratory efforts; higher rates mandate shorter inspiratory and/or expiratory times than given above)

Peak inspiratory pressure (PIP) = 15 to 20 cm H2O for very low-birth-weight and low-birth-weight infants and 20 to 25 cm H2O for near-term and term infants

Positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) = 5 cm H2O

These settings are adjusted based on the infant’s oxygenation, chest wall movement, breath sounds, and respiratory efforts along with arterial or capillary blood gases.

PaCO2 is lowered by increasing the minute ventilation through an increase in tidal volume (increasing PIP or decreasing PEEP) or an increase in rate.

PaO2 is increased by increasing the FIO2 or increasing the mean airway pressure (increasing PIP and/or PEEP, or prolonging IT).

Patient-triggered ventilation often is used to synchronize the positive pressure ventilator breaths with the onset of the patient’s own spontaneous respirations. This seems to shorten the time on a ventilator and may reduce barotrauma.

Ventilator pressures or volumes should be as low as possible to prevent barotrauma and bronchopulmonary dysplasia; an elevated PaCO2 is acceptable as long as pH remains ≥ 7.25 (permissive hypercapnia). Likewise, a PaO2 as low as 40 mm Hg is acceptable if blood pressure is normal and metabolic acidosis is not present.

Adjunctive treatments used with mechanical ventilation in some patients include

Paralytics

Sedation

Nitric oxide

Paralytics (eg, vecuronium, pancuronium bromide) may facilitate endotracheal intubation and can help stabilize infants whose movements and spontaneous breathing prevent optimal ventilation. These drugs should be used selectively and only in an intensive care unit setting by personnel experienced in intubation and ventilator management because paralyzed infants will not be able to breathe spontaneously if intubation attempts are unsuccessful or the infant is inadvertently extubated; furthermore, paralyzed infants may need greater ventilator support, which can increase barotrauma. Fentanyl can cause chest wall rigidity or laryngospasm, which can lead to difficulty intubating.

Inhaled nitric oxide 5 to 20 ppm may be used for refractory hypoxemia when pulmonary vasoconstriction is a contributor to hypoxia (eg, in idiopathic/persistent pulmonary hypertension, pneumonia, or congenital diaphragmatic hernia) and may prevent the need for ECMO.

Weaning from the ventilator can occur as respiratory status improves. The infant can be weaned by lowering

FIO2

Inspiratory pressure

Rate

As the rate is reduced, the infant takes on more of the work of breathing. Infants who can maintain adequate oxygenation and ventilation on lower settings typically tolerate extubation. The final steps in ventilator weaning involve extubation, possibly support with nasal (or nasopharyngeal) CPAP or NIPPV, and, finally, use of a hood or nasal cannula to provide humidified oxygen or air.

Very low-birth-weight infants may benefit from the addition of a methylxanthine (eg, aminophylline, theophylline, caffeine) during the weaning process. Methylxanthines are central nervous system–mediated respiratory stimulants that increase ventilatory effort and may reduce apneic and bradycardic episodes that may interfere with successful weaning. Caffeine is the preferred agent because it is better tolerated, easier to give, safer, and requires less monitoring.

Corticosteroids, once used routinely for weaning and treatment of chronic lung disease, are no longer recommended in preterm infants because risks (eg, impaired growth, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy) outweigh benefits. A possible exception is as a last resort in near-terminal illness, in which case parents should be fully informed of risks.