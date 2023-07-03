Загальні відомості про перинатальні респіраторні розлади

Extensive physiologic changes accompany the birth process (see also Neonatal Pulmonary Function), sometimes unmasking conditions that posed no problem during intrauterine life. For that reason, a person with neonatal resuscitation skills must attend each birth. Gestational age and growth parameters help identify the risk of neonatal pathology.

Respiratory problems in neonates include

Symptoms and signs of respiratory distress vary and include the following:

Grunting

Nasal flaring

Intercostal, subcostal, and suprasternal retractions

Weak breathing, irregular breathing, or a combination

Tachypnea and apneic spells

Cyanosis, pallor, mottling, delayed capillary refill, or a combination

Hypotension

In neonates, symptoms and signs may be apparent immediately on delivery or develop minutes or hours afterward.

Etiology of Perinatal Respiratory Disorders Respiratory distress in neonates and infants has multiple potential causes (see table Causes of Respiratory Distress in Neonates and Infants).

Physiology of Perinatal Respiratory Disorders There are several significant differences in the physiology of the respiratory system in neonates and infants compared with that of older children and adults. These differences include A more compliant collapsible chest wall

Decreased lung compliance in infants with surfactant deficiency due to prematurity or genetic mutations

More reliance on diaphragmatic excursions over intercostal muscles

Collapsible extrathoracic airways Also, infants’ smaller airway caliber gives increased airway resistance, and absence of collateral ventilation increases tendency toward atelectasis. Yet, other principles of respiration are similar in adults and children.