Синдром аспірації меконію

Endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation as needed

Supplemental oxygen as needed to keep PaO2 high to relax pulmonary vasculature in cases with PPH

Surfactant

IV antibiotics

Inhaled nitric oxide in severe cases of PPH

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) if unresponsive to above therapies

Routine deep suctioning (ie, intubating to suction below the cords) of neonates delivered with meconium-stained fluid has not been shown to improve outcome, and intubation for suctioning of a compromised newborn with meconium in the amniotic fluid is no longer recommended. However, if the neonate's breathing appears obstructed, suctioning is done with an endotracheal tube attached to a meconium aspirator. Intubation or nasal continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) are indicated for respiratory distress, followed by mechanical ventilation and admission to the neonatal intensive care unit as needed. Because positive pressure ventilation enhances risk of a pulmonary air-leak syndrome, regular evaluation (including physical examination and chest x-ray) is important to detect this complication, which should be sought immediately in any intubated neonate whose blood pressure, perfusion, or oxygen saturation suddenly worsens. See Pulmonary Air-Leak Syndromes for treatment.

Surfactant should be considered for mechanically ventilated neonates with high oxygen requirements; it can decrease the need for ECMO (1, 2) but does not decrease mortality.

Antibiotics (usually ampicillin and an aminoglycoside—such as used for standard treatment of serious bacterial illness in an ill neonate) are sometimes given. However, studies have shown that use of antibiotics in infants with meconium aspiration does not significantly reduce mortality, incidence of sepsis, length of hospital stay, or duration of need for respiratory support (2).

Inhaled nitric oxide up to 20 ppm and high-frequency ventilation (see Mechanical ventilation) are other therapies that are used if refractory hypoxemia develops; they also may decrease need for ECMO.