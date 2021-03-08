Гіпоглікемія новонароджених

Causes of transient hypoglycemia are

Inadequate substrate (eg, glycogen)

Immature enzyme function leading to deficient glycogen stores

Transient hyperinsulinism

Deficiency of glycogen stores at birth is common among preterm infants who have a very low birth weight, infants who are small for gestational age because of placental insufficiency, and infants who have perinatal asphyxia. Anaerobic glycolysis consumes glycogen stores in these infants, and hypoglycemia may develop at any time in the first few hours or days, especially if there is a prolonged interval between feedings or if nutritional intake is poor. A sustained input of exogenous glucose is therefore important to prevent hypoglycemia.

Hyperinsulinism most often occurs in infants of diabetic mothers and is inversely related to the degree of maternal diabetic control. When a mother has diabetes, her fetus is exposed to increased levels of glucose because of the elevated maternal blood glucose levels. The fetus responds by producing increased levels of insulin. When the umbilical cord is cut, the infusion of glucose to the neonate ceases, and it may take hours or even days for the neonate to decrease its insulin production. Hyperinsulinism also commonly occurs in physiologically stressed infants who are small for gestational age. In both cases, the hyperinsulinism is transient.

Hypoglycemia may also occur if an IV infusion of dextrose is abruptly interrupted. Finally, hypoglycemia can be due to malposition of an umbilical catheter or sepsis.