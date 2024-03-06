Prenatal monitoring to detect cord compression

Cesarean delivery

Prenatal management of vasa previa is controversial, partly because randomized clinical trials are lacking. At most centers, nonstress testing is done once or twice a week beginning at 28 to 30 weeks. The purpose is to detect compression of the umbilical cord. Admission for fetal and maternal monitoring at about 30 to 34 weeks gestation, or 1 to 2 weeks before scheduled delivery, can be offered. Inpatient fetal monitoring can be continuous or take place every 6 to 8 hours.

Corticosteroids are used to accelerate fetal lung maturity if bleeding occurs or within 7 days of the planned delivery.

Emergency cesarean delivery is usually indicated if any of the following occurs:

Prelabor rupture of the membranes occurs.

Vaginal bleeding continues.

Fetal status is nonreassuring

If none of these problems are present and labor has not occurred, clinicians can offer to schedule cesarean delivery. Cesarean delivery between 34 to 37 weeks has been suggested, but the timing of delivery is controversial; some evidence favors delivery at 34 to 35 weeks (1).