Деякі причини м'язової слабкості
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*,†
Brain upper motor neuron lesions
Increased muscle tone, hyperreflexia, extensor plantar (Babinski) reflex
Possibly more stiffness and loss of fine motor control (finger dexterity) than weakness (hand grip)
Brain imaging with CT or MRI
For multiple sclerosis: MRI of the brain and the cervical and thoracic spinal cord (not CT); sometimes lumbar puncture
Myelopathies (involving upper or lower motor neuron dysfunction or both)
Autoimmune disorders (eg, multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica, vasculitis)
Cauda equina syndrome
Infections (eg, HTLV-1, HIV infection, syphilis, human herpes simplex 6, EBV infection, varicella-zoster)
Spinal cord compression (eg, due to spondylosis, epidural tumor, hematoma, or abscess)
Spinal cord ischemia or infarction
Spinocerebellar ataxias
Subacute combined degeneration
Dysfunction of upper motor neurons, lower motor neurons, or both
Commonly erectile dysfunction, bowel and bladder incontinence or retention, absence of sphincter reflexes (eg, anal wink, bulbocavernosus)
Progressive limb weakness and fatigability, clumsiness, spasticity (legs first, then arms with gradual spinal cord compression)
Classically dermatomal sensory level
Spinal cord MRI, CT myelography, or both
Somatosensory evoked potentials
Other tests as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including CSF analysis (eg, protein, VDRL, IgG index, oligoclonal banding, viral titers, PCR), vitamin B12 level, HIV test, ANA, RPR, MOG-IgG autoantibody and NMO-IgG autoantibody (anti–aquaporin-4 antibody) for neuromyelitis optica, HTLV-1 or VDRL, genetic testing, serum copper and ceruloplasmin
Motor neuron disorders (upper, lower, or both)
Inherited motor neuron diseases (eg, spinal muscular or spinocerebellar atrophies, including Kennedy disease)
Viral polio-like disorders
Progressive weakness and fatigability, clumsiness, spasticity (upper motor neuron)
Hyporeflexia or flaccidity (lower motor neuron)
Muscle atrophy (lower motor neuron)
Fasciculations (lower motor neuron)
Gynecomastia, diabetes, and testicular atrophy (Kennedy disease)
Electromyography and brain and spinal cord MRI, CT myelography, or both
Other tests as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including 24-hour urine heavy metal screen to exclude lead neuropathy, anti-GM1 antibody titers (for multifocal motor neuropathy), and genetic testing (eg, for Kennedy disease)
Polyneuropathies (mostly, peripheral polyneuropathies)†,‡
Alcohol-related neuropathy
Critical illness polyneuropathy
Demyelinating neuropathies (eg, CIDP, Guillain-Barré syndrome)
Drug-induced neuropathies (eg, by vincristine, cisplatin, or statins)
Infectious neuropathies (eg, diphtheria, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, Lyme disease, syphilis)
Multifocal motor neuropathy
Toxic neuropathies (eg, heavy metals)
Vitamin deficiency (eg, thiamin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12)
Hyporeflexia, sometimes fasciculations
If chronic, muscle atrophy
In peripheral polyneuropathy, disproportionate weakness of most distal muscles and often sensory deficits in the same (stocking-glove) distribution (common exceptions include CIDP, which affects proximal and distal nerves and muscles equally)
Tests to confirm the presence of neuropathy: Electrodiagnostic testing
Other tests as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including plasma glucose, 2-hour oral glucose tolerance test, hemoglobin A1C, RPR, HIV test, folate, vitamin B12, serum protein immunofixation electrophoresis, chest CT and serum ACE level (for sarcoidosis), 24-hour urine heavy metals screen, anti-MAG antibodies (present in some demyelinating neuropathies), anti-GM1 antibody titers (for multifocal motor neuropathy), and genetic testing (for hereditary neuropathies)
Sometimes cerebrospinal analysis
Tick paralysis
Weakness that fluctuates in intensity (eg, in myasthenia gravis or Eaton-Lambert syndrome)
Often, prominent bulbar findings (eg, in myasthenia gravis, botulism, or organophosphate poisoning)
Sometimes hyporeflexia (eg, in Eaton-Lambert syndrome, tick paralysis, or organophosphate poisoning)
Tests to confirm mechanism: Electrodiagnostic testing
Other tests as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including assays for toxins and acetylcholine receptor antibody and ice pack testing (for myasthenia gravis)
Tearing of the eyes, blurred vision, increased salivation, sweating, coughing, vomiting, frequent bowel movements and urination, and fasciculations
Often clinical examination alone
Sometimes blood tests to identify the toxin
Myopathies
Alcohol myopathy
Channelopathies
Corticosteroid myopathy
Hereditary muscle disorders (eg, muscular dystrophies)
Hypothyroid myopathy
Metabolic myopathies
Polymyositis or dermatomyositis
Statin-induced myopathy
Thyrotoxic myopathy
Viral myositis
Disproportionate weakness of proximal muscles (equally)
If chronic, muscle wasting
With some types, muscle tenderness
Tests to confirm mechanism: Electrodiagnostic testing, muscle enzymes (eg, CK, aldolase), and sometimes MRI to confirm muscle atrophy, hypertrophy, or pseudohypertrophy
Other testing as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including muscle biopsy with special stains and genetic testing for certain hereditary disorders, serum electrolytes (particularly calcium, potassium, magnesium, and phosphate), serum TSH, and herpes zoster titers
Generalized muscle wasting due to illness and disuse
Prolonged bed rest
Starvation
Diffuse muscle atrophy, normal sensation and reflexes, no fasciculations
Clinically apparent risk factors
History and physical examination alone
* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.
† Testing may vary; additional testing may be indicated depending on which disorders are clinically suspected.
‡ Multiple mononeuropathy (mononeuritis multiplex), if sufficiently widespread, may cause deficits clinically similar to those of diffuse polyneuropathies.
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ANA = antinuclear antibodies; anti-GM1= anti-ganglioside monosialic acid; anti-MAG = antimyelin-associated glycoprotein; CIDP = chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; CK = creatine kinase; EBV = Epstein-Barr virus; HTLV = human T-lymphotropic virus; MOG = myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein, NMO-IgG = neuromyelitis optica antibody; RPR = rapid plasma reagin; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone; VDRL = Venereal Disease Research Laboratory.