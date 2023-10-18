skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини м'язової слабкості

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*,†

Brain upper motor neuron lesions

Brain tumors

Multiple sclerosis

Stroke

Increased muscle tone, hyperreflexia, extensor plantar (Babinski) reflex

Possibly more stiffness and loss of fine motor control (finger dexterity) than weakness (hand grip)

Brain imaging with CT or MRI

For multiple sclerosis: MRI of the brain and the cervical and thoracic spinal cord (not CT); sometimes lumbar puncture

Myelopathies (involving upper or lower motor neuron dysfunction or both)

Autoimmune disorders (eg, multiple sclerosis, neuromyelitis optica, vasculitis)

Cauda equina syndrome

Copper deficiency

Infections (eg, HTLV-1, HIV infection, syphilis, human herpes simplex 6, EBV infection, varicella-zoster)

Spinal cord compression (eg, due to spondylosis, epidural tumor, hematoma, or abscess)

Spinal cord ischemia or infarction

Spinocerebellar ataxias

Subacute combined degeneration

Transverse myelitis

Dysfunction of upper motor neurons, lower motor neurons, or both

Commonly erectile dysfunction, bowel and bladder incontinence or retention, absence of sphincter reflexes (eg, anal wink, bulbocavernosus)

Progressive limb weakness and fatigability, clumsiness, spasticity (legs first, then arms with gradual spinal cord compression)

Classically dermatomal sensory level

Spinal cord MRI, CT myelography, or both

Somatosensory evoked potentials

Other tests as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including CSF analysis (eg, protein, VDRL, IgG index, oligoclonal banding, viral titers, PCR), vitamin B12 level, HIV test, ANA, RPR, MOG-IgG autoantibody and NMO-IgG autoantibody (anti–aquaporin-4 antibody) for neuromyelitis optica, HTLV-1 or VDRL, genetic testing, serum copper and ceruloplasmin

Motor neuron disorders (upper, lower, or both)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Inherited motor neuron diseases (eg, spinal muscular or spinocerebellar atrophies, including Kennedy disease)

Postpoliomyelitis syndrome

Progressive bulbar palsy

Viral polio-like disorders

Progressive weakness and fatigability, clumsiness, spasticity (upper motor neuron)

Hyporeflexia or flaccidity (lower motor neuron)

Muscle atrophy (lower motor neuron)

Fasciculations (lower motor neuron)

Gynecomastia, diabetes, and testicular atrophy (Kennedy disease)

Electromyography and brain and spinal cord MRI, CT myelography, or both

Other tests as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including 24-hour urine heavy metal screen to exclude lead neuropathy, anti-GM1 antibody titers (for multifocal motor neuropathy), and genetic testing (eg, for Kennedy disease)

Polyneuropathies (mostly, peripheral polyneuropathies)†,‡

Alcohol-related neuropathy

Critical illness polyneuropathy

Demyelinating neuropathies (eg, CIDP, Guillain-Barré syndrome)

Diabetic neuropathy

Drug-induced neuropathies (eg, by vincristine, cisplatin, or statins)

Hereditary neuropathies

Infectious neuropathies (eg, diphtheria, hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, Lyme disease, syphilis)

Multifocal motor neuropathy

Sarcoidosis

Toxic neuropathies (eg, heavy metals)

Vitamin deficiency (eg, thiamin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12)

Hyporeflexia, sometimes fasciculations

If chronic, muscle atrophy

In peripheral polyneuropathy, disproportionate weakness of most distal muscles and often sensory deficits in the same (stocking-glove) distribution (common exceptions include CIDP, which affects proximal and distal nerves and muscles equally)

Tests to confirm the presence of neuropathy: Electrodiagnostic testing

Other tests as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including plasma glucose, 2-hour oral glucose tolerance test, hemoglobin A1C, RPR, HIV test, folate, vitamin B12, serum protein immunofixation electrophoresis, chest CT and serum ACE level (for sarcoidosis), 24-hour urine heavy metals screen, anti-MAG antibodies (present in some demyelinating neuropathies), anti-GM1 antibody titers (for multifocal motor neuropathy), and genetic testing (for hereditary neuropathies)

Sometimes cerebrospinal analysis

Neuromuscular junction disorders

Botulism

Eaton-Lambert syndrome

Myasthenia gravis

Tick paralysis

Weakness that fluctuates in intensity (eg, in myasthenia gravis or Eaton-Lambert syndrome)

Often, prominent bulbar findings (eg, in myasthenia gravis, botulism, or organophosphate poisoning)

Sometimes hyporeflexia (eg, in Eaton-Lambert syndrome, tick paralysis, or organophosphate poisoning)

Tests to confirm mechanism: Electrodiagnostic testing

Other tests as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including assays for toxins and acetylcholine receptor antibody and ice pack testing (for myasthenia gravis)

Organophosphate or carbamate poisoning

Tearing of the eyes, blurred vision, increased salivation, sweating, coughing, vomiting, frequent bowel movements and urination, and fasciculations

Often clinical examination alone

Sometimes blood tests to identify the toxin

Myopathies

Alcohol myopathy

Channelopathies

Corticosteroid myopathy

Cushing syndrome

Hereditary muscle disorders (eg, muscular dystrophies)

Hypocalcemia

Hypokalemia

Hypomagnesemia

Hypophosphatemia

Hypothyroid myopathy

Metabolic myopathies

Polymyositis or dermatomyositis

Rhabdomyolysis

Statin-induced myopathy

Thyrotoxic myopathy

Viral myositis

Disproportionate weakness of proximal muscles (equally)

If chronic, muscle wasting

With some types, muscle tenderness

Tests to confirm mechanism: Electrodiagnostic testing, muscle enzymes (eg, CK, aldolase), and sometimes MRI to confirm muscle atrophy, hypertrophy, or pseudohypertrophy

Other testing as needed to help identify the cause: Possibly including muscle biopsy with special stains and genetic testing for certain hereditary disorders, serum electrolytes (particularly calcium, potassium, magnesium, and phosphate), serum TSH, and herpes zoster titers

Generalized muscle wasting due to illness and disuse

Burns

Cancer

Prolonged bed rest

Sepsis

Starvation

Diffuse muscle atrophy, normal sensation and reflexes, no fasciculations

Clinically apparent risk factors

History and physical examination alone

* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.

† Testing may vary; additional testing may be indicated depending on which disorders are clinically suspected.

‡ Multiple mononeuropathy (mononeuritis multiplex), if sufficiently widespread, may cause deficits clinically similar to those of diffuse polyneuropathies.

ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; ANA = antinuclear antibodies; anti-GM1= anti-ganglioside monosialic acid; anti-MAG = antimyelin-associated glycoprotein; CIDP = chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy; CK = creatine kinase; EBV = Epstein-Barr virus; HTLV = human T-lymphotropic virus; MOG = myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein, NMO-IgG = neuromyelitis optica antibody; RPR = rapid plasma reagin; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone; VDRL = Venereal Disease Research Laboratory.

Серед цих тем