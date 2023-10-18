Поширені причини коми або порушення свідомості
Cause
Examples
Focal
Structural disorders
Head trauma (eg, concussion, cerebral lacerations or contusions, epidural or subdural hematoma)
Hydrocephalus (acute)
Intraparenchymal hemorrhage
Cortex or upper brain stem infarct or hemorrhage
Nonstructural disorders
Seizures (eg, nonconvulsive status epilepticus) or a postictal state caused by an epileptogenic focus
Diffuse
Metabolic, hypoxic or ischemic, and endocrine disorders
Hypercapnia
Hyperglycemia
Hypocalcemia (rarely)
Hypoxia/ischemia
Respiratory failure or heart failure
Uremia
Infections
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2)
Other infections including bacterial, viral, and parasitic
Other disorders
Diffuse axonal injury
Hypertensive encephalopathy
Medications and illicit drugs
Anesthetics (eg, propofol)
Antipsychotic medications if they cause neuroleptic malignant syndrome
CNS stimulants (eg, cocaine)
Opioid and related analgesics
Other CNS depressants
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors if they cause release of excess serotonin (serotonin syndrome)
Toxins
CNS = central nervous system.