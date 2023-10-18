skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Поширені причини коми або порушення свідомості

Cause

Examples

Focal

Structural disorders

Brain abscess

Brain tumor

Head trauma (eg, concussion, cerebral lacerations or contusions, epidural or subdural hematoma)

Hydrocephalus (acute)

Intraparenchymal hemorrhage

Subarachnoid hemorrhage

Cortex or upper brain stem infarct or hemorrhage

Nonstructural disorders

Seizures (eg, nonconvulsive status epilepticus) or a postictal state caused by an epileptogenic focus

Diffuse

Metabolic, hypoxic or ischemic, and endocrine disorders

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Hepatic encephalopathy

Hypercalcemia

Hypercapnia

Hyperglycemia

Hypernatremia

Hypocalcemia (rarely)

Hypoglycemia

Hyponatremia

Hypoxia/ischemia

Hypothyroidism

Respiratory failure or heart failure

Uremia

Wernicke encephalopathy

Infections

Encephalitis

Malaria

Meningitis

Sepsis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2)

Other infections including bacterial, viral, and parasitic

Other disorders

Diffuse axonal injury

Hypertensive encephalopathy

Hyperthermia or hypothermia

Medications and illicit drugs

Alcohol

Anesthetics (eg, propofol)

Antipsychotic medications if they cause neuroleptic malignant syndrome

CNS stimulants (eg, cocaine)

Opioid and related analgesics

Sedatives

Other CNS depressants

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors if they cause release of excess serotonin (serotonin syndrome)

Toxins

Carbon monoxide

CNS = central nervous system.

Серед цих тем