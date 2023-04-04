Синдром POEMS

Like other syndromes of undefined pathophysiology, POEMS syndrome is diagnosed based on the constellation of symptoms, signs and laboratory findings.

Patients must have both mandatory criteria and ≥ 1 major and ≥ 1 minor criteria.

Mandatory criteria (both):

Polyneuropathy

Evidence of monoclonal plasma cell proliferation

Major criteria (≥ 1):

Castleman disease

Elevated level of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)

Sclerotic bone lesions

Minor criteria (≥ 1):