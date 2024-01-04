skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Цистоскопія

ЗаPaul H. Chung, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University
Переглянуто/перевірено січ. 2024

    Cystoscopy is insertion of a rigid or flexible fiberoptic instrument into the bladder.

    Indications include the following:

    The main contraindication is active urinary tract infection (UTI).

    Cystoscopy is usually done in an outpatient setting with use of local anesthesia (urethral application of 2% lidocaine gel) or, when necessary, conscious sedation or general anesthesia. Complications include UTI, bleeding, and bladder and/or urethral trauma.

    Цистоскопія (камені сечового міхура)
    
    This image shows a cystoscopic view of several bladder stones (yellow spheres).
    Dr. Arnold Rivera/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
    Цистоскопія (рак сечового міхура)
    
    This cystoscopic view inside the bladder of a male with a transitional cell carcinoma shows a tumor (center) in the bladder wall.
    DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

