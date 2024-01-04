Cystoscopy is insertion of a rigid or flexible fiberoptic instrument into the bladder.

Indications include the following:

Helping diagnose urologic disorders (eg, bladder tumors, calculi in the bladder, benign prostatic hyperplasia)

Treating urethral strictures

Accessing the bladder for ureteral x-rays or placement of JJ ("double J") stents (stents with coiled ends placed in the renal pelvis and bladder)

The main contraindication is active urinary tract infection (UTI).

Cystoscopy is usually done in an outpatient setting with use of local anesthesia (urethral application of 2% lidocaine gel) or, when necessary, conscious sedation or general anesthesia. Complications include UTI, bleeding, and bladder and/or urethral trauma.

Цистоскопія (камені сечового міхура) Сховати деталі This image shows a cystoscopic view of several bladder stones (yellow spheres). Dr. Arnold Rivera/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY