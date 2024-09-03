skip to main content
Загальні відомості про вроджені аномалії сечостатевої системи

ЗаRonald Rabinowitz, MD, University of Rochester Medical Center;
Jimena Cubillos, MD, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2024

    Congenital anatomic anomalies of the genitourinary tract are more common than those of other organ systems.

    Urinary tract anomalies predispose patients to many complications, including urinary tract infection, obstruction, stasis, calculus formation, and impaired renal function. Congenital urinary tract anomalies discussed here are

    Genital anomalies may cause voiding or sexual dysfunction, impaired fertility, psychosocial difficulties, or a combination. Congenital genital anomalies discussed here are

    Genitourinary anomalies frequently require surgical intervention.

    Many anomalies are diagnosed in utero via routine prenatal ultrasound. Some congenital renal anomalies (eg, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, medullary sponge kidney, hereditary nephritis) typically do not manifest until adulthood.

