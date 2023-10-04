Рак ниркової лоханки та сечоводу

Excision or ablation

Posttreatment surveillance with cystoscopy

Usual treatment is radical nephroureterectomy, including excision of a cuff of bladder and regional lymphadenectomy. Partial ureterectomy with or without reimplantation is indicated in some carefully selected patients (eg, patients with a distal ureteral tumor, decreased renal function, or a solitary kidney). Immediate postoperative intravesical chemotherapy with gemcitabine and mitomycin-C is recommended to reduce risk of intravesical recurrence. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy prior to nephroureterectomy is recommended for high-grade and high-stage lesions because other treatments can decrease renal function, often preventing subsequent use of adjuvant chemotherapy. PD-1 and/or PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors are now being used for upper tract urothelial cancer and may prove to be a useful alternative treatment for patients ineligible for cisplatin (often used as neoadjuvant chemotherapy).

Laser fulguration for accurately staged and adequately visualized renal pelvic or low-grade ureteral tumors is sometimes possible. Occasionally, a drug, such as mitomycin C or bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), is instilled. A novel formulation of mitomycin C (JELMYTO) can be instilled in a liquid form, which solidifies at body temperature into the upper urinary tract of patients with noninvasive low-grade (LG) urothelial carcinoma.

Periodic surveillance cystoscopy is indicated because renal pelvic and ureteral cancers tend to recur in the bladder, and such recurrence, if detected at an early stage, may be treated by fulguration, transurethral resection, or intravesical instillations. Management of metastases is the same as that for metastatic bladder cancer.