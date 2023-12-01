Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

Cystic fibrosis affects many organs throughout the body and nearly all the glands that secrete fluids into a duct (exocrine glands).

The organs most commonly affected are the

Lungs

Pancreas

Intestines

Liver and gallbladder

Reproductive organs

The lungs are normal at birth, but problems can develop at any time afterward as thick secretions begin to block the small airways (mucus plugging). The plugging leads to chronic bacterial infections and inflammation that cause permanent damage to the airways (bronchiectasis). These problems make breathing increasingly difficult and reduce the lungs’ ability to transfer oxygen to the blood. People also may have frequent bacterial respiratory infections that affect the sinuses.

In the pancreas, blockage of ducts prevents digestive enzymes from reaching the small intestine. A lack of these enzymes leads to poor absorption of fats, proteins, and vitamins (malabsorption). This poor absorption, in turn, can lead to nutritional deficiencies and poor growth. Eventually, the pancreas can become scarred and no longer produce enough insulin, so some people develop diabetes. However, a small percentage of people who have cystic fibrosis and carry certain variants do not develop pancreatic digestive problems.

The intestines can become blocked by thick secretions. This blockage is common immediately after birth because the contents of the fetus's digestive tract (called meconium) are abnormally thick. Such blockage in the small intestine is called meconium ileus and in the large intestine is called meconium plug syndrome. Older children and adults may also have problems with constipation and blockage of the intestines (distal intestinal obstruction syndrome).

The liver and gallbladder can be blocked by thick secretions, which eventually can cause liver scarring (fibrosis). Gallstones may develop.

The reproductive organs can be blocked by thick secretions, which can cause infertility. Almost all men are infertile, but infertility is much less common in women.

The sweat glands secrete fluid containing more salt than normal, increasing the risk of dehydration.