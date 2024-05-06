Fluoroquinolones are a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics that are used to treat a variety of infections.

Fluoroquinolones include the following:











Norfloxacin



Fluoroquinolones can be taken by mouth, and some can be given intravenously or as ear or eye drops.

Fluoroquinolones work by interfering with DNA inside bacteria, resulting in death of the bacteria.

Table

Doctors avoid using fluoroquinolones in people who are more likely to develop a serious abnormal heart rhythm (such as people who have a long QT interval or a very slow heart rate, who take medications that cause a long QT interval or a very slow heart rate, or who have a low blood level of potassium or a low blood level of magnesium).

