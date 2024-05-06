skip to main content
Fluoroquinolones

ByBrian J. Werth, PharmD, University of Washington School of Pharmacy
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
Fluoroquinolones are a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics that are used to treat a variety of infections.

Fluoroquinolones include the following:

  • Norfloxacin

Fluoroquinolones can be taken by mouth, and some can be given intravenously or as ear or eye drops.

Fluoroquinolones work by interfering with DNA inside bacteria, resulting in death of the bacteria.

Table

Fluoroquinolones

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Norfloxacin

Sepsis

Complicated urinary tract infections

Pneumonia

Bacterial infection of the prostate (prostatitis)

Diarrhea due to certain bacteria

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Nervousness, tremors, and seizures

Mood alterations, paranoia, confusion, tremors, hallucinations, and depression

Inflammation or rupture of tendons

Abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)

Numbness in the hands or feet

Rashes triggered by sunlight

Muscle weakness

* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea

Doctors avoid using fluoroquinolones in people who are more likely to develop a serious abnormal heart rhythm (such as people who have a long QT interval or a very slow heart rate, who take medications that cause a long QT interval or a very slow heart rate, or who have a low blood level of potassium or a low blood level of magnesium).

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)

Use of Fluoroquinolones During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding

Use of fluoroquinolones during pregnancy is not recommended, but sometimes the benefits of treatment may outweigh the risks. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)

Use of fluoroquinolones during breastfeeding is not recommended. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)

