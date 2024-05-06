Aminoglycosides are a class of antibiotics used to treat serious bacterial infections, such as those caused by gram-negative bacteria (especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa).

Aminoglycosides include the following:





Kanamycin









Spectinomycin is chemically related to aminoglycosides and works in a similar way. It is not available in the United States.

Aminoglycosides work by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.



Aminoglycosides are poorly absorbed

All aminoglycosides can damage the ears and kidneys. So doctors monitor the dose carefully and, if possible, often choose a different type of antibiotic.

