Aminoglycosides are a class of antibiotics used to treat serious bacterial infections, such as those caused by gram-negative bacteria (especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
Aminoglycosides include the following:
Kanamycin
Spectinomycin is chemically related to aminoglycosides and works in a similar way. It is not available in the United States.
Aminoglycosides work by preventing bacteria from producing proteins they need to grow and multiply.
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Kanamycin
Infections caused by gram-negative bacteria, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella species
Hearing loss
Dizziness
Kidney damage
Aminoglycosides are poorly absorbed
All aminoglycosides can damage the ears and kidneys. So doctors monitor the dose carefully and, if possible, often choose a different type of antibiotic.
Use of Aminoglycosides During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding
If aminoglycosides are taken during pregnancy harmful effects on the fetus (such as hearing loss) are possible, but sometimes the benefits of treatment may outweigh the risks. (See also Safety of Medications During Pregnancy.)
Use of aminoglycosides during breastfeeding is generally considered acceptable. (See also Medication and Substance Use During Breastfeeding.)