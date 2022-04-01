Tube Feeding

When a feeding tube must be inserted directly into the stomach or small intestine, a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tube is often used.

Before a PEG tube is inserted, people are given a sedative and sometimes a painkiller, usually intravenously. Also, a numbing spray may be sprayed on the back of their throat to suppress the urge to cough or gag. Then doctors insert an endoscope through the mouth and into the stomach or small intestine. The endoscope has a camera on its tip, enabling doctors to view the interior of the stomach and determine where to place the PEG tube. Doctors then make a small incision in the abdomen and insert the PEG tube. People must fast before the procedure, and eating and drinking are limited after the test is completed until the gag reflex returns.

If a PEG tube cannot be placed, a surgical procedure may be used to help doctors place the feeding tube directly into the stomach or small intestine. This procedure may be done in one of the following ways: