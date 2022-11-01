Overview of Vitamins

Vitamins are a vital part of a healthy diet. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA)—the amount most healthy people need each day to remain healthy—has been determined for most vitamins. A safe upper limit (tolerable upper intake level) has been determined for some vitamins. Intake above this limit increases the risk of a harmful effect (toxicity).
Did You Know...
is common among certain groups of people (such as older people) even if they eat a variety of foods. For other vitamins, a deficiency can develop if people follow a restrictive diet that does not contain enough of a particular vitamin. For example, vegans, who consume no animal products, may become deficient in vitamin B12bariatric surgery, are on hemodialysis, or have alcohol use disorder) may benefit from a daily multivitamin.
Consuming large amounts (megadoses) of certain vitamins (usually as supplements) without medical supervision may also have harmful effects.
Vitamins are called essential micronutrients because the body requires them but only in small amounts.
The body does not store most vitamins. Deficiencies of these vitamins usually develop in weeks to months. Therefore, people must consume them regularly.
Vitamins A, B12, and D are stored in significant amounts, mainly in the liver. Vitamins A and D are also stored in fat cells. Deficiencies of these vitamins take more than a year to develop.
Because many people eat irregularly or do not eat a variety of foods, they may not get enough of some vitamins from foods alone. If they do not get enough, the risk of certain cancers or other disorders may be increased. People may then take a multivitamin. However, for most people, taking multivitamins does not appear to reduce risk of developing cancer or heart or blood vessel (cardiovascular) disorders.
Vitamins
Vitamin
Good Sources
Main Functions
Recommended Dietary Allowance for Adults
Safe Upper Limit
Liver, kidneys, meats, eggs, milk, fish, dried yeast, sweet potatoes, seeds, and nuts
Required for the processing (metabolism) of carbohydrates and fatty acids
30 micrograms (but no RDA has been established)
35 micrograms for breastfeeding women
—
Raw green leafy vegetables, asparagus, broccoli, fruits (especially citrus), liver, other organ meats, dried yeast, and enriched breads, pastas, and cereals
(Note: Extensive cooking destroys 50–95% of the folate in food.)
Required for the formation of red blood cells, for DNA and RNA synthesis, and for normal development of the nervous system in a fetus
400 micrograms
600 micrograms for pregnant women
500 micrograms for breastfeeding women
1,000 micrograms
Dried yeast, liver, red meat, poultry, fish, legumes, and whole-grain or enriched cereal products and bread
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and many other substances and for the normal functioning of cells
14 milligrams for women
16 milligrams for men
18 milligrams for pregnant women
17 milligrams for breastfeeding women
35 milligrams
Liver, beef, egg yolks, yeast, potatoes, broccoli, and whole grains
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates and fats
5 milligrams (but no RDA has been established)
6 milligrams for pregnant women
7 milligrams for breastfeeding women
—
Riboflavin (vitamin B2)
Milk, cheese, liver, meat, fish, eggs, and enriched cereals
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates and proteins and for healthy mucous membranes, such as those lining the mouth
1.1 milligrams for women
1.3 milligrams for men
1.4 milligrams for pregnant women
1.6 milligrams for breastfeeding women
—
Thiamin (vitamin B1)
Dried yeast, whole grains, meat (especially pork and liver), enriched cereals, nuts, legumes, and potatoes
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats and for normal nerve and heart function
1.1 milligrams for women
1.2 milligrams for men
1.4 milligrams for pregnant or breastfeeding women
—
Required to form light-sensitive nerve cells (photoreceptors) in the retina, helping maintain night vision
Helps maintain the health of the skin, cornea, and lining of the lungs, intestine, and urinary tract
Helps protect against infections
700 micrograms for women
900 micrograms for men
770 micrograms for pregnant women
1,300 micrograms for breastfeeding women
3,000 micrograms
Dried yeast, liver, other organ meats, whole-grain cereals, fish, and legumes
Required for the metabolism of carbohydrates, amino acids, and fats, for normal nerve function, for the formation of red blood cells, and for healthy skin
1.3 milligrams for younger women and men
1.5 milligrams for women older than 50
1.7 milligrams for men older than 50
1.9 milligrams for pregnant women
2.0 milligrams for breastfeeding women
100 milligrams
Vitamin B12 (cobalamins)
Meats (especially beef, pork, liver, and other organ meats), eggs, fortified cereals, milk, clams, oysters, salmon, and tuna
Required for the formation and maturation of red blood cells, for nerve function, and for DNA synthesis
2.4 micrograms
2.6 micrograms for pregnant women
2.8 micrograms for breastfeeding women
—
Citrus fruits, tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli, strawberries, and sweet peppers
Required for the formation, growth, and repair of bone, skin, and connective tissue; for healing of wounds and burns; and for normal function of blood vessels
Acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells against damage by free radicals
Helps the body absorb iron
75 milligrams for women
90 milligrams for men
85 milligrams for pregnant women
120 milligrams for breastfeeding women
35 milligrams more for people who smoke
2,000 milligrams
Formed in the skin when the skin is exposed to direct sunlight
Fortified milk and dairy products, fatty fish, fish liver oils, liver, and egg yolks
Promotes the absorption of calcium and phosphorus from the intestine
Required for bone formation, growth, and repair
Strengthens the immune system and reduces the risk of autoimmune disorders
15 micrograms (600 units) for people aged 1‒70
20 micrograms (800 units) for people older than 70
100 micrograms (4,000 units)
Vegetable oil, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, and wheat germ
Acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells against damage by free radicals
15 milligrams (22 units of natural or 33 units of synthetic)
19 milligrams for breastfeeding women
1,000 milligrams
Green leafy vegetables (such as collards, spinach, and kale) and soybean and canola oils
Helps in the formation of blood clotting factors and thus is necessary for normal blood clotting
Required for healthy bones and other tissues
90 micrograms for women
120 micrograms for men
—
DNA = deoxyribonucleic acid; RNA = ribonucleic acid; RDA = recommended daily allowance.
Some vitamins are fat soluble. Other vitamins are water soluble. The difference between fat and water soluble affects nutrition in several ways.
Fat-soluble vitamins
Fat-soluble vitamins dissolve in fats (lipids) and include
Vitamin K
Fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the liver and in fatty tissues. If too much of the fat-soluble vitamins A or D is consumed, they can accumulate and may have harmful effects.
Because fats in foods help the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins, a low-fat diet may result in a deficiency. Some disorders, called malabsorption disorders
Cooking does not destroy fat-soluble vitamins.
Water-soluble vitamins
Water-soluble vitamins dissolve in water and include
B vitamins
Vitamin C
niacin
Water-soluble vitamins are eliminated in urine and tend to be eliminated from the body more quickly than fat-soluble vitamins. Water-soluble vitamins are more likely to be destroyed when food is stored and prepared. The following can help prevent the loss of these vitamins:
Refrigerating fresh produce
Storing milk and grains out of strong light
Using the cooking water from vegetables to prepare soups
Causes
Disorders that impair the intestine’s absorption of food (called malabsorption disorders) can cause vitamin deficiencies.
Some disorders impair the absorption of fats. These disorders can reduce the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins—A, D, E, and K—and increase the risk of a deficiency. Such disorders include chronic diarrhea, Crohn disease, cystic fibrosis, certain pancreatic disorders, and blockage of the bile ducts.
Some types of weight-loss (bariatric) surgery can also interfere with absorption of vitamins.
Liver disorders and alcohol use disorder can interfere with the processing (metabolism) or storage of vitamins.
In a few people, hereditary disorders impair the way the body handles vitamins and thus cause a deficiency.
If people must be fed intravenously for a long time or if the formula used lacks the needed nutrients, people may develop a vitamin (or mineral) deficiency.
Drugs can also contribute to deficiency of a vitamin. They may interfere with absorption, metabolism, or storage of a vitamin.
Some Drugs That Cause Vitamin Deficiency
Drug
Vitamin
Alcohol
Folate
Thiamin
Vitamin B6
Antacids
Vitamin B12
B vitamins
Folate
Vitamin K
Vitamin K
Folate
Vitamin B6
Vitamin K
Antipsychotic drugs
Riboflavin
Folate
Riboflavin
Folate
Vitamin K
Corticosteroids
Vitamin C
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6
Vitamin K
Folate
Vitamin B12
Nitrous oxide (repeated exposure)
Vitamin B12
Oral contraceptives
Folate
Thiamin
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6
Phenothiazines
Riboflavin
Folate
Vitamin K
Thiazide diuretics
Riboflavin
Folate
Riboflavin